LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers advanced an $83.6 million emergency appropriation to battle the novel coronavirus Monday with no dissent and virtually no debate.

The 44-0 vote on the appropriation came after State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, urged his colleagues to show unity in support of the state.

“It’s our turn to lay down our partisan politics and pass the bill,” he said.

Senators are slated to take a final vote on the measure Wednesday. If approved with the emergency clause, it would take effect as soon as it is signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

As originally announced, the package includes money to boost the state’s testing capability, make protective equipment more available and augment staffing in state and local public health departments and in state care institutions, including the state veterans homes.

Over the weekend, Ricketts added $25 million to the request, raising the total to $83.6 million. The additional money is to be held in reserve for use if needed.

Stinner said the total appropriation will go into the governor’s emergency fund and be earmarked for coronavirus response. He said that approach will allow the money to be tracked more easily and will not increase the ongoing budget for any state agency. The money would be drawn from the state’s cash reserve fund.

Another portion of the governor’s emergency fund holds money earmarked for the state’s response to last year’s flooding and other weather disasters. Two weeks ago, lawmakers had been debating changes to the state budget that included $55 million for flood recovery efforts.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk suspended the session last week in light of state and federal guidance to limit gatherings of people. Several lawmakers are at greater risk from the potentially deadly virus because of age or underlying health problems, such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes.

On Monday, 44 of the 49 state lawmakers showed up in the legislative chambers at the State Capitol but with a few new twists.

Only essential staff members and a limited number of student pages were allowed on the floor with lawmakers. Senators kept their distance while talking, instead of huddling together. A few wore face masks. And a page distributed packages of sanitizing towelettes to each desk.

Scheer thanked colleagues for being willing to put themselves at risk to get the appropriation approved.

On Saturday, Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln had requested that the Legislature reconvene electronically to avoid the risks of gathering so many people together in person.

A legislative rule requires senators to physically be present in the legislative chamber to vote. Pansing Brooks argued that the speaker could use his discretion to implement a temporary rule that could be confirmed by lawmakers during their electronic session.