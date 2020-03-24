Nebraska’s latest cases of the coronavirus disease include two residents of an assisted living facility in Blair, one of whom has been hospitalized.

Four new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 66. Also Tuesday, Douglas County announced that another case of community spread has been found in the county.

In Washington County, a woman in her 90s is self-isolating in her room at Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair. A man in his 70s from the facility has been hospitalized.

Enlivant, which runs Carter Place, 1028 Joann Drive in Blair, said in a statement: "We have two Carter Place residents who have tested positive — one is offsite at the hospital and another is isolated in their room. We are coordinating with local and state health departments. The safety and health of our residents and employees is our top priority."

In a statement late Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said, "The facility is aggressively responding the situation and is working with local and state health officials to ensure the safety and care of all residents.”

The other cases announced Tuesday are a Lancaster County man in his 50s and a Saunders County woman in her 50s. The woman marks the first confirmed case in Saunders County.

The Douglas County Health Department released more information Tuesday about four cases announced Monday night, including a new case of community spread. A case is considered community spread when the cause of transmission is unknown — someone tests positive who hasn’t traveled recently or been in contact with another person with COVID-19.

Those cases involve one woman in her 30s and three men ranging in age from their 40s to their 70s. One person has been hospitalized.

Douglas County had 38 confirmed cases as of Tuesday night.

Iowa is reporting 124 cases, including two in Pottawattamie County.