The three latest coronavirus cases in Douglas County are men in their 20s and 30s, officials said Tuesday.
The Douglas County Health Department announced two new cases Monday and one more Tuesday, bringing the statewide case total to 21 as of midday Tuesday.
One of the cases is a 20-something man who had contact with another person with COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.
The second is a man in his 30s who had traveled to an area with coronavirus cases and became ill after returning home to Douglas County. The third is a man in his 30s who was exposed in another state.
Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC. But younger people can catch and transmit the virus — another Douglas County case involves a child.
Douglas County health officials also are notifying the public of places where someone would have had a low risk of exposure to the virus because one of the three men visited there last week.
They are:
• Prairie Life Center at 84th and Q Streets from 6-8 p.m. Saturday.
• Natural Grocers at 78th and Dodge Streets from 8-9 p.m. Thursday and 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Amateur Coffee at 39th and Cuming Streets from 8-8:30 a.m. Friday and 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone who may have been at those places at those times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, sore throat or trouble breathing. People should call a health provider if any of those symptoms develop.
Health officials in Iowa's Pottawattamie County say the county still has just one confirmed case of the coronavirus, but seven people are self-quarantining and one person is monitoring his or her symptoms.
