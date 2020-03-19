JC Penney has announced it will temporarily close its stores and business offices until April 2 in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The company has local stores at Westroads Mall and Oak View Mall in Omaha, Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion and 3333 Market Place Drive in Council Bluffs.

“With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, our primary concern and area of focus is and has been on the health and safety of our associates, our customers and our communities,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JC Penney.

The company said it will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local, state and federal health officials. JC Penney will reassess or adjust its policies accordingly as the situation unfolds.

Customers can continue to shop online at jcp.com or through its app.