JC Penney Store at Oak View Mall

JC Penney store at Oak View Mall

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

JC Penney has announced it will temporarily close its stores and business offices until April 2 in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The company has local stores at Westroads Mall and Oak View Mall in Omaha, Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion and 3333 Market Place Drive in Council Bluffs.

“With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, our primary concern and area of focus is and has been on the health and safety of our associates, our customers and our communities,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JC Penney.

The company said it will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local, state and federal health officials. JC Penney will reassess or adjust its policies accordingly as the situation unfolds.

Customers can continue to shop online at jcp.com or through its app.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email