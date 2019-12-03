Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and the University of Nebraska Medical Center have signed a new master affiliation agreement that officials say creates a path for the two organizations to broaden and enhance their collaborations.

The new agreement will serve as an umbrella over Children’s Hospital’s current affiliation with the UNMC College of Medicine and is intended to provide a framework for future agreements with other UNMC academic units.

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor for UNMC and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said the partnership between the two organizations has flourished for more than a decade.

The two have worked together under a variety of arrangements to support the delivery of pediatric care, train future pediatric providers and perform pediatric clinical and academic research.

The new agreement is a win not only for the two institutions, he said, but also for children and families in the region.

“It will pay dividends by improving patient care, while providing more research and educational opportunities for our faculty and students,” he said in a statement.

Dr. Chris Maloney, Children’s chief medical officer and senior vice president, said Children’s wants to collaborate with many other UNMC colleges and institutes, such as pharmacy, public health, nursing and the Munroe-Meyer Institute.

Rather than write one agreement at a time to allow collaboration between the independent hospital and the university, officials opted to create a master agreement. They’ll work next on individual agreements with more specific details.

Such agreements will allow the two to share data, faculty and student support and to partner rather than duplicate infrastructure. The nursing college and Munroe-Meyer, for instance, already have built programs across the state.

“I see a lot of this as collaborating to ask and answer important questions for the community,” he said.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

