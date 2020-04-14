Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Iowa officials reported 189 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, the highest daily count yet, and six additional deaths. 

Eighty-six of those new cases are tied to an outbreak at a Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, near the Iowa-Illinois border. A total of 186 workers there have tested positive so far, Gov. Kim Reynolds said, as Iowa health officials and plant managers try to test more employees to contain the flare-up. 

The plant temporarily suspended operations last week and will continue to stay closed until at least next week, Reynolds said at a press briefing. 

Iowa had 1,899 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, with 17,467 people testing negative, for a positive rate of just under 10%. The state's recovery rate so far is 42%, and 49 people have died. 

Pottawattamie County has reported 14 coronavirus cases, including one death, an older woman from Council Bluffs

Workers at several Nebraska meat or food plants have tested positive, including at a JBS USA beef plant and a McCain Foods frozen appetizer facility in Grand Island, a Western Reserve beef processing facility in Hastings and a Costco chicken plant in Fremont. 

