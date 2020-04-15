The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa grew to 1,995 Wednesday, an increase of 96 cases.

Four more people have died, all of them adults older than 60, in Allamakee, Clayton, Johnson and Polk Counties, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said. A total of 53 people in Iowa have died due to the coronavirus or complications from it, all of whom were older Iowans or people with underlying health conditions, Reynolds said. 

Outbreaks have been reported at seven long-term care facilities in the state, and 10% of known cases in Iowa and 49% of deaths are tied to those nursing facilities, Reynolds said. 

As of Wednesday, 171 people ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, were hospitalized, and 43 were on ventilators. Hospitals are not at capacity, Reynolds said. 

Just over 900 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19. Almost 20,000 have been tested, almost twice the number in Nebraska. 

Iowa is sending another 900 tests, in addition to 200 previously sent, to Louisa County, where more than 150 workers at a Tyson Foods pork plant in Columbus Junction have tested positive.

Fourteen cases and one death had been reported in Pottawattamie County as of Tuesday. 

eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210,

twitter.com/eduff88

