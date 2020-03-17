In the hope of stemming the COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an emergency order Tuesday morning closing restaurants, bars, fitness centers and theaters through March 31.

The order also shutters casinos, including Ameristar, Harrah’s and Horseshoe in Council Bluffs. The Prairie Flower Casino in nearby Carter Lake was shut down by order of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, which operates it.

Public gatherings of more than 10 people are forbidden in Iowa under Reynolds’ directive. Senior citizen centers and adult day care facilities were closed, too.

“The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus,” Reynolds said in a statement. “These are unprecedented times. The state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster.”

Iowa had 23 positive cases as of Tuesday morning.

Although the closures are intended to last through March 31, the emergency declaration will last for 30 days, allowing Reynolds to mobilize public health response teams to help overburdened local medical and public health personnel, hospitals and resources.

Later in the day, Reynolds signed an emergency bill passed by the Iowa Legislature that adds $91.8 million in supplemental funds for Medicaid and other health programs, $525,000 for COVID-19 testing by the state laboratory and other emergency measures.

Iowa legislators suspended the legislative session for 30 days, passing a resolution that halts meetings until April 15.

Among hastily passed measures during the session was one waiving the requirement for Iowa schools to reschedule days canceled following Reynolds’ recommendation to recess for four weeks.

The Legislature also approved an additional $99 million to school districts.

Iowa’s casinos are popular with many gamblers in neighboring Nebraska, and their contribution will leave a hole in state and local coffers. In total, Iowa’s 18 state-run casinos last year produced $322 million in tax revenue and contributed $42 million to local nonprofits.

The Iowa West Foundation distributes casino revenue for charitable projects in Omaha as well as Council Bluffs.

“While the casino closure may limit the funds that (the foundation) will receive through our agreement, we recognize and support the importance of the entire community working together to respond to the challenges of the COVID-19 virus,” said Pete Tulipana, Iowa West’s president and CEO.

Until the governor’s declaration, all four casinos had planned to remain open, although with stricter protocols for cleaning. They declined interviews but published statements after the closure.

“The health and well-being of our guests and team members will always be our paramount concern,” said Jay Snowden, president and CEO of Penn National Gaming, which owns Ameristar Council Bluffs.

Officials from Caesar’s Entertainment, which owns Harrah’s and Horseshoe, noted that no patrons at the two facilities had become ill while the casinos were open.

“Harrah’s and Horseshoe Council Bluffs is closely monitoring this evolving situation and will work with local officials to establish a reopening date as soon as it is appropriate to do so,” the company’s statement said.

Joan and Roger Androy of Logan, Iowa, were playing slotlike machines Tuesday morning at the Prairie Flower when an announcement over the loudspeaker just before noon informed patrons the casino would be closing in three minutes.

“I think it’s great they’re taking protection instead of letting it spread,” Roger Androy said.

He joked that they would take a shower when they got home.

“We shouldn’t have been here, anyway,” Joan Androy said.

World-Herald photojournalist Chris Machian contributed to this report, which also includes material from the World-Herald News Service and the Associated Press.