In Douglas County alone, 182 people were under voluntary self-quarantine as of Sunday, said Dr. Anne O’Keefe, senior epidemiologist with the Douglas County Health Department. That includes people who may have been exposed during the Special Olympics event, health care workers and travelers who have returned from places where the virus is spreading.
The people who are quarantined are reporting their symptoms and temperatures twice a day through an automated system.
Because there has been no community spread — defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown — Ricketts said it was premature to talk about shutting down big gatherings in Nebraska, including the Berkshire Hathaway meeting in May and the College World Series in June.
By Mike Brownlee and Nancy Gaarder
World-Herald News Service
Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said containment strategies such as tracing contacts of people who have the virus are effective for most communities and can slow the spread of the virus.
In places such as Washington and California, where the virus is being transmitted within communities, canceling events may be necessary.
Those decisions, federal officials say, should be based on the disease’s spread locally, the size of the event and where participants will be coming from.
Federal health officials said Monday that many Americans likely will be exposed to the virus over the next nine to 12 months.
Messonnier said reports from China indicate that the virus can spread readily from person to person and that people essentially have no immunity to it.
But based on what health officials know, she said, most are not expected to become seriously ill.
Eighty percent of illnesses in China have been mild, according to reports from China. About 15% to 20% of those who have become ill have developed serious illness.
So far, however, that doesn’t include many children.
Fewer than 1% of total cases were age 9 or younger, with no deaths, and 1% were ages 10 to 19, with one death.
Messonnier said the disease risk increased beginning at age 60, with the highest risk among those older than 80 and those with underlying illnesses, such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.
In the Nebraska Legislature on Monday, Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk told fellow lawmakers to make contingency plans in case staffers must stay home.
He scheduled a Tuesday morning briefing on the coronavirus for state senators.
“We’re trying to be proactive. We don’t intend for this to be any kind of scare tactic,” Scheer said.
As Scheer spoke, dozens of schoolchildren were touring the halls of the State Capitol, as is common this time of year.
Ricketts was joined at his press conference by Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, in urging Nebraskans to take precautions and in asking businesses to make contingency plans if workers can’t come to work.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
A plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus landed at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
An Omaha ambulance drives under a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Omaha airport police vehicle is parked near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Not every baggage handler or worker near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus had protective face masks on at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
A passenger appears to be carrying a child gets on a bus from a plane while being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall said the quarantine is the largest that federal teams have been responsible for on U.S. soil in her experience.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Based on what’s known about coronaviruses, Eric Kasowski said, they can travel only about six feet. Beyond that distance, he said, “your risk of coming into contact with the virus is extremely low.”
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s Chancellor, earlier said the travelers most likely would be U.S. government workers or privately employed Americans who have been in Wuhan.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Shelly Schwedhelm is the executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Health officials have said the chance of the travelers contracting the illness is minimal. The experts also stressed that the travelers will not have contact with local residents.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
UNMC’s James Lawler speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.
The worldwide corona virus chaos is hysteria roid rage.
This is the flu version 2.0. Same symptoms, same method of transmission, same outcomes with the general population the same at risk population and essentially the same mortality rate. The incubation time is longer but that is it. Further evidence that the end of mankind will be with a whimper and not a scream.
From the 1997 movie "Men in Black"
Edwards: ( Will Smith)
Why the big secret? People are smart. They can handle it.
Kay:(Tommy Lee Jones)
A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals and you know it.
#triplefullfacepalm.....
The health experts don't agree with your sanguine view.
From the article: "But in areas such as Washington and California where the virus is being transmitted within communities, canceling events may be necessary." If you have people actively shedding the virus, isn't community transfer inevitable?
All this pedestrian 'Mom' says be careful talk...enough already....what is needed is "Leadership" making intelligent decisions to keep the economy moving by a temporary hold collecting State sales tax, as an example. I want to have confidence in the Executive rank of my state government that is telling me of the availability of testing kits. Already school systems in the eastern part of Nebraska are being closed....where is the leadership: mobilize the law enforcement/ National Guard assets to begin drills to set up testing stations as an example. I want Executive leadership from the top...
You're saying it's not a "Democrat hoax?"
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.