The Papillion office of database marketing firm Infogroup is closed until at least March 28 after eight employees had contact with a visiting worker who has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, the company told workers.

At least two of the local office’s workers have developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19, though their diagnoses have not yet been confirmed by tests, company CEO Mike Iaccarino wrote staff this weekend.

It was unclear in a staff communication whether those employees had contact with the infected visitor or already were sick.

The visitor, who according to a company statement works in Infogroup’s office in the Washington, D.C., area, was in the Papillion office March 10 and 11. He showed no symptoms until he was “on the way to the airport” headed home, Iaccarino wrote.

The visitor did not board his plane, Iaccarino wrote, and stayed in isolation until he received positive test results Saturday. He is “in great spirits,” with a fever, dry cough and sore throat, the company’s note said.

Infogroup at first aimed to close its Papillion office over the weekend to do a deep clean and reopen Monday. They instead shut down for two weeks “out of an abundance of caution” after local employees showed symptoms.

People with ties to the company told The World-Herald that some managers and building staff remain on site. Public health officials confirmed the possible exposures.

Iaccarino is letting employees work from home, the company confirmed in a statement Tuesday. He wrote that the company also would pay its employees who cannot work from home but need to be home, including employees providing child care while schools are closed.

“The business cycle cannot be legislated or wished away, but for sure the sun always rises,” he wrote. “My biggest concern is the health and well-being of our employees.”

Iaccarino asked any D.C.-area employees who were in the company’s office there on March 6, the last time the infected employee was in that office, to stay home until Friday. That office also closed, awaiting a deep clean.

Infogroup’s Papillion office is off 72nd Street, near the Sarpy County YMCA.