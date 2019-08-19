WASHINGTON — Immigrants with an illness or insufficient savings to cover unforeseen medical costs could soon find it harder to gain admittance to the United States or stay here permanently.
Those circumstances are among a slew of new and tightened criteria immigration officials will soon start considering when they review applications for green cards or U.S. citizenship, under the Trump administration's latest effort to limit immigration and discourage reliance on safety-net programs.
It's no secret that cracking down on legal and illegal immigration through a variety of measures has become one of the administration's hallmarks. It's just the latest in a string of efforts to put more bureaucratic barriers in place, as The Washington Post reported.
"The move is part of the Trump administration's systematic effort to add new bureaucratic obstacles to the U.S. immigration system at the same time the president wants to put physical barriers along the Mexico border," the report said. "The administration has slashed the number of refugees admitted to the United States, tightened access to the asylum system and expanded the power of the government to detain and deport immigrants who lack legal status."
But this new rule, which changes how an immigrant's likelihood of becoming reliant on government benefits is evaluated, could have the most consequential and longest-term impacts, immigrant advocates charged yesterday.
"The Trump administration is enacting a hateful, invisible wall to keep immigrants out and public charge is the foundation of this," Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, told reporters. "It would have the deepest, widest and most long-term impact on our country and our democracy."
This all has to do with the idea of "public charge," defined as someone who is judged likely to need public assistance for things like food, housing or health care. The concept has been around ever since the Immigration Act of 1882, which allowed federal officials to discriminate against people seeking to enter the United States if they were suspected of being likely to depend upon the government.
So, immigrants judged likely to become a public charge are already less likely to gain permanent status. But until now, officials could only use a very limited set of criteria in making the determination, including age, health, family status, finances and education or skills. They could also consider whether an individual had received cash benefits through the federal welfare program Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
That list of criteria is about to grow much longer and much more specific, under the final rule announced Monday by Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
"Through the public charge rule, President Trump's administration is reinforcing the ideals of self-sufficiency and personal responsibility, ensuring that immigrants are able to support themselves and become successful here in America," Cuccinelli said.
The rule defines the criteria more specifically than before, adds new criteria and weights such factors positively or negatively. Applicants will be especially in danger of being denied access to temporary or permanent citizenship if they're judged to have no reasonable prospect of future employment, have received public benefits in the prior three years and lack health insurance or have medical need.
Here are specific factors that can now be counted against a green card applicant, according to the final rule:
- Having a household income of less than 125 percent of the federal poverty level.
- Having "a medical condition" that will interfere with work or school.
- Lacking enough money to cover any "reasonably foreseeable medical costs" related to the condition.
- Having "financial liabilities."
- Having a low credit score.
- Lacking a college degree.
- Lacking English language skills "sufficient to enter the job market."
- Having a sponsor "unlikely" to provide financial support.
- And these are some factors that will be weighted positively for the applicant:
- Having private, unsubsidized health insurance.
- Having income at least 250 percent of the federal poverty level.
Until the rule goes into effect two months from now, it's unclear precisely how heavily immigration officials will weight these various criteria. But the rule holds major ramifications for the more than 1 million immigrants granted green cards every year. The new criteria make it likely that far fewer immigrants could receive approvals, experts say.
"It's a wealth test," said Elizabeth Lower-Basch, director of income and work supports at the Center for Law and Social Policy. "It creates space for them to apply it in a racially discriminatory fashion."
Denials of immigrant visa applications could skyrocket back to highs of the late 1990s, when 13 percent of applicants were denied on public charge grounds, the libertarian Cato Institute wrote in an analysis of the final rule. That would have equated to just 115,000 green cards in 2018, wrote David Bier.
Several states and immigration groups said they plan to sue the administration over the new rule.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said on social media: "We will not stand idly by while this Administration targets programs that children and families across our state rely upon. We are ready to take legal action to protect the rights of all Californians."
There's another potential effect here — and it's one that some immigrant advocates are even more worried about. In making their public charge determination, officials may also start taking into consideration whether an immigrant has availed themselves of Medicaid or other safety-net programs, including food stamps and housing subsidies.
These programs already have strict restrictions on enrollment by immigrants. In most cases, an immigrant would need to have gained permanent status and lived in the United States for a minimum of five years before they could enroll. So technically speaking, these new criteria don't signal a huge shift.
But there could be a widespread chilling effect, given President Donald Trump's broad anti-immigration rhetoric. Advocates fear that immigrants will choose not to enroll in such programs even when they're eligible, for fear it could jeopardize their prospects or those of a family member.
"Our concern is people are going to be leery of reading the fine print and are just going to stay out of it," said Eliot Fishman, senior director of health policy for Families USA.
Democrats in Congress also lambasted the rule, calling it xenophobic. "The Trump administration's callous crusade to demonize immigrant families continues," Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the ranking Democrat on the Finance Committee, said in a statement.
The Department of Homeland Security acknowledged it received mostly negative comments about the rule it initially proposed last year. Commenters worried the new, specific criteria would lead to a merit-based system allowing the agency to discriminate against the poor, less-educated and less-healthy.
DHS did exclude several programs, such as the "WIC" nutrition program for women, infants and children and the Children's Health Insurance Program, from the public charge consideration. The agency also stressed that it won't consider the participation of childen or pregnant women in any safety-net programs.
"DHS notes that it did not codify this final rule to discriminate against aliens based on age, race, gender, income, health, and social status, or to create an 'ageist' system that selectively favors wealthy, healthy, and highly educated individuals," the rule says. "Rather, this rule is intended to better ensure that aliens subject to this rule are self-sufficient."
