CHI Health’s website has recorded almost 70,000 visits over the past 10 days — people concerned that their symptoms might match those of the coronavirus.
That’s thousands of people who didn’t arrive unannounced at area hospitals, overwhelming health care workers and putting those workers and patients at risk. That’s the goal of CHI Health and other hotlines that have been started.
“We’re preventing a whole bunch of people who wouldn’t need testing all showing up to a clinic at the same time and possibly swapping (for) a different infection,” said Dr. David Quimby, CHI Health infectious disease specialist.
Since CHI Health added a coronavirus tab to its website March 8, it’s had 67,513 page views. There were 397 people who needed to speak to a provider; 52 were referred to a designated CHI Health clinic in Omaha for more testing.
People worried about their symptoms can visit CHIHealth.com and click on the coronavirus (COVID-19) page.
You’ll be asked to answer three questions: Have you recently traveled to an area with a known local spread of COVID-19? Have you come in close contact with someone who has COVID-19? Do you have a fever greater than 100.4 degrees or symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing?
Quimby said the first question applies to more than overseas travel.
“You could have been exposed in California or New York,” he said.
As you click “yes” or “no” on the questions, the website tells you what you should do. Some people are being referred to the CDC website or the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for more information. If you answer “yes” to questions 2 and 3, you’re asked to call your primary care provider or CHI Health’s care team.
A provider, doctor or nurse practitioner will call you back within 30 minutes, and drill down on your responses.
The provider may tell the person who called to stay at home and self-quarantine for 14 days. Or they could recommend that the person go to a designated CHI Health center for screening.
“We have a designated clinic we can send that patient to,” said Julie Gernetzke, CHI health division vice president of operations. “The patient will arrive and be assessed by the providers there.”
CHI Health has the ability to independently screen 500 people daily. If the number of people with symptoms increases, that number could expand. The screening is free.
“We definitely have enough people to support the volume,” Gernetzke said. “Depending on the volume, we can call providers in to help support it.”
People who don’t have access to a computer should call their physician or the Douglas County Health Department at 402-444-3400.
Based on the number of people using the website, Quimby and Gernetzke said they can see there is a high level of anxiety about catching the disease.
“It’s great to help alleviate the fear and concern that is out there,” Gernetzke said.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
Parking spots were open for blocks in the Old Market on Monday as fears about the coronavirus kept people home.
Parking spots were open for blocks looking north on 14th Street from Douglas Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
Parking spots were open for blocks looking west on Harney Street from 10th Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Wahoo's Trey Scheef attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
A woman cleans a walkway near the Anderson Complex on the campus of Midland University on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The campus is currently closed due to coronavirus fears.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
