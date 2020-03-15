Hospitals in Nebraska and western Iowa will be restricting visitors' access starting Monday because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Hospitals also said they will limit entry points and screen all visitors.

“We are not trying to scare anyone, we are trying to control the spread of COVID-19, and this is a vital step in doing that,” said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CHI Health's CEO. “We all need to work together in this. This is a good way everyone can help.”

Officials with Nebraska Medicine also announced restrictions at their hospitals — the Nebraska Medical Center and the Bellevue Medical Center.

CHI Health listed these restrictions:

Visitors will be limited to two adults per patient. People visiting patients in isolation rooms will be required to wear protective equipment such as gloves, gowns, masks and eyewear.

Visitors to pediatric and NICU patients must be parents or legal guardians.

All visitors will be screened for risk of COVID-19 before entering the hospital.

Visitors who are screened and are considered high risk for COVID-19 will be referred to appropriate follow-up care.

CHI Health encouraged people not to visit if they have a fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or flu-like symptoms (symptoms of respiratory infection).

In addition, visitors were urged to wash their hands, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, to cough and sneeze into the elbow and avoid close contact with sick people.

To accommodate visitor screenings, some hospital entrances will be closed.

The restrictions affect:

Creighton University Medical Center–Bergan Mercy in Omaha

Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha

Lakeside Hospital in Omaha

Creighton University Medical Center–University Campus in Omaha

Midlands Hospital in Papillion

Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs

St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln

Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln

St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island

Good Samaritan in Kearney

St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City

Plainview Hospital

Schuyler Hospital

Mercy Hospital in Corning, Iowa

Missouri Valley (Iowa) Hospital

People visiting patients at the Nebraska Medical Center and Bellevue Medical Center must meet the following criteria:

• No visitors with symptoms of illness are allowed

• Two visitors per patient will be allowed

• People younger than 14 years old will not be allowed to visit

• All visitors will be verbally screened before entering the hospital.

People with appointments at clinics still will be able to come, Nebraska Medicine said, but they are asked to arrive early and anticipate possible delays.