Most of the Omaha area's hospitals and many clinics in town no longer will allow visitors, effective Wednesday.
Some exceptions are in place, however.
CHI Health and Methodist Health System announced Tuesday that the two health systems are implementing the policies at their hospitals and clinics.
The decision marks how quickly things are changing as the coronavirus pandemic continues. It was only Friday that CHI Health began limiting visitors to one person , a move that Methodist made Saturday.
The hospital systems said managing even those limited visits was difficult.
Kathy Bressler, chief operating officer of CHI Health, said the hospitals recognize the importance of visitors to a patient's well-being, but the risk of infection to staff and patients is too great.
Steve Goeser, president and CEO of Methodist Health System, echoed those thoughts.
"In these extreme times, extreme measures need to be taken," he said. "By restricting visitors to our campuses, it really does help ensure the safety of our patients, our staff and, more importantly, our community.”
Exceptions to the policy:
• Labor/delivery — one labor partner.
• Neonatal intensive care unit and postpartum infant — two parents/guardians.
• Infant or child patient — one parent/guardian.
• Dependent adult needing assistance from a support person — as determined by care team.
• End-of-life care — number to be determined by the care team.
If patients and families are able, they can remain connected via Skype, FaceTime or phone calls.
Nebraska Medicine has a similar policy, which was implemented Friday. The exceptions in place at its hospitals and clinics:
• Pediatric patients may have one visitor at a time.
• Labor and delivery patients may have one visitor.
