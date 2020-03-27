CMC_6558

Katy Synan runs through some flowering trees in Elmwood Park in this April 2014 photo.

Allergy season is in full swing in the Omaha area, with high pollen counts from several trees already peaking — and more to come in April. 

The pollination season began in February because of warmer conditions and climate change, said Dr. Linda Ford, a Bellevue allergist who tracks pollen counts. 

Red cedar of the juniper family, maple and elm trees are now at their peak and will continue releasing pollen in April along with other tree species, with oak trees bringing up the rear in May, Ford said. 

"Trees can push out a huge amount of pollen in a very short amount of time," she said. "It's our typical bad allergy season because we typically have a lot of pollen."

Ford, who runs the Asthma & Allergy Center in Bellevue, cautioned that reactions to pollen can be similar to coronavirus symptoms — runny nose, coughing and sneezing. However, people who have COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, also generally have a high fever.

Ford joked that "hay fever" is a misnomer — no fever is associated with it. 

People with allergies aren't necessarily more susceptible to catching the virus, she said, but if they do, it can cause more severe symptoms.

"If their asthma is out of control, if they get coronavirus, they're going to take a bigger hit with it," Ford said.

Ford advised people to continue taking their prescribed allergy steroids and medicines or over-the-counter antihistamine as needed. Any claim that steroids make coronavirus worse is false, she said.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts also acknowledged at a press conference Thursday that symptoms can be similar for a variety of illnesses or allergies. He said, however, that people should self-quarantine if they are showing two or more symptoms until they are officially diagnosed with another disease that isn't COVID-19.

If people have a fever, they should call their primary physician, said Dr. Ebrahim Shakir of the Midwest Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Omaha. 

Ford's clinic is still open, and workers are carefully screening patients, giving them masks and bringing them through the back door. 

Controlled asthma symptoms are defined as using a rescue inhaler less than two times a week, waking up from asthma symptoms fewer than two times a month and using fewer than two canisters of rescue medication a month, Ford said. People whose asthma is not under control should seek help from a doctor. 

