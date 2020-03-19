Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium said Thursday it now will remain closed to the public through April 30.

Previously, the zoo had announced it would be closed through the end of March. A spokeswoman said in a statement Thursday that the decision to extend the closing was made based on the directions given Wednesday by the Douglas County Health Department and the State of Nebraska’s guidance on limiting the number of people in public gatherings.

Zoo officials are not aware of any guests or employees who have tested positive for coronavirus. Updates on the situation can be found at the zoo's website: OmahaZoo.com/Coronavirus and through social media.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

