We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

It didn't take very long for 300 people to line up for a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic Sunday in South Omaha.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers and Omaha police officers monitored the event at the OneWorld Community Health Center, 4910 S. 30th St. The testing began at 10 a.m., and officers began notifying people about 11 a.m. that all 300 testing spots had been filled.

The Douglas County Health Department and the Nebraska National Guard administered the free tests for people who are symptomatic or who work in meatpacking plants. Another drive-thru clinic will be held at the same location starting Monday at 10 a.m.

"It went really well today," said Phil Rooney, a spokesman for the County Health Department. "The community was extremely grateful and very cooperative."

Testing on Monday will again be restricted to people who are symptomatic or who work in meatpacking plants. Rooney said the Health Department is working to make more than 300 tests available.