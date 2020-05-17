It didn't take very long for 300 people to line up for a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic Sunday in South Omaha. 

Nebraska State Patrol troopers and Omaha police officers monitored the event at the OneWorld Community Health Center, 4910 S. 30th St. The testing began at 10 a.m., and officers began notifying people about 11 a.m. that all 300 testing spots had been filled. 

The Douglas County Health Department and the Nebraska National Guard administered the free tests for people who are symptomatic or who work in meatpacking plants. Another drive-thru clinic will be held at the same location starting Monday at 10 a.m. 

Health department, National Guard to offer drive-thru testing Sunday in South Omaha

