Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday, March 22, in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Christian churches that want to conduct alternative types of religious services during Holy Week, which starts Sunday, have been given guidance from the Douglas County Health Department on how to conduct the services in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“We know faith is an essential part of the American social fabric,” Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said in a Thursday press release. "Spiritual guidance can combine with social distancing and make for a memorable service.”

Pour has given the approval for houses of worship to have drive-in services on their property, with the following guidelines:

• People must stay in their vehicle, with the windows up. This keeps them in their own personal enclosed space.

• Audio must be broadcast by available technology to maintain closed vehicles.

• No carpooling. People who reside in the same household may attend in the same vehicle. Family members who live in other homes must drive their own vehicle.

• Leaders of the service are to stay in a stationed area, not mingling or weaving through the parked vehicles. Leaders must maintain a distance of 6 feet.

• Offerings, if collected, can't be gathered by someone going vehicle to vehicle. It can be a drive-thru and drop. If people are monitoring the offering collection, they must stay 6 feet away from any vehicle when people open the vehicle window to deposit the offering.

• Communion, if offered, can't be passed from vehicle to vehicle or shared. Each vehicle must have their own items, for their own consumption. Each religious venue must establish how attendees can obtain supplies, in advance, for purposes of communion.

• Building access is limited to no more than 10 people maintaining 6 feet of separation at any time for urgent needs only, such as restroom usage.

• Noise levels should be kept to a minimum as to not disturb surrounding residences/businesses.

• Traffic must not impede the regular flow of public streets. Plans should be in place for managing possible congestion.

