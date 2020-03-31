In the two days after the first residents of an assisted living facility in Blair began testing positive for the novel coronavirus, four other residents became symptomatic — but local health officials didn’t learn about those fevers until a few days later.

Had the director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department known about those fevers, she told The World-Herald on Tuesday, she may have sped up the timeline of how officials responded to what has become an outbreak at the Carter Place.

Terra Uhing, director of that health department, said she requested a temperature log last Friday that showed four residents had fevers the previous Tuesday and Wednesday — the day the facility apparently told health officials that no other residents were exhibiting symptoms.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported at Carter Place on March 23. A majority of the facility’s 23 residents were moved on Sunday to allow for a deep cleaning of the facility. The others had left or been hospitalized before then. Five remain hospitalized.

As of Tuesday, 19 coronavirus cases tied to Carter Place had been reported: 13 were elderly residents and 6 were staff members and other health care workers, Uhing said during a press conference Tuesday.

Enlivant, the company that runs Carter Place, said in statements Tuesday that mildly elevated temperatures can result from many factors.

“This is an incredibly dynamic situation that has been rapidly changing,” the company said. “We continue to update our protocols to ensure ongoing compliance with the evolving guidance from the CDC, as well as local and state agencies. The Health Department continues to be our valued partner and our interests remain fully aligned. We are appreciative of their guidance to date and we look forward to continued partnership as this situation unfolds.”

Uhing explained that Carter Place was supposed to report any abnormal temperature or symptomatic person, regardless of the number. One of the four people had a cough and a fever of 101.6 degrees, Uhing said.

She stressed that Carter Place administrators have been cooperative since the first case of COVID-19 was reported. Residents had been under quarantine in their rooms since at least March 24. All communal activities had been canceled, and meals were being served to residents in their rooms. Uhing said Carter Place has generally provided all requested information in a timely manner.

On Friday, the four residents who had fevers were tested for the coronavirus. That same day, officials received positive coronavirus test results from two health care workers who worked at Carter Place but do not reside in Washington County.

The test results of the four residents came back Saturday evening — three of them tested positive, Uhing said.

At that point, state and local health care officials moved quickly, Uhing said.

On Sunday, Uhing brought her staff to Carter Place to test 16 residents who remained there, as well as 17 staff members. A 17th resident had already tested negative, she said. Residents were tested inside the facility; many staff members were tested in their vehicles.

Health officials then moved the remaining residents to a new facility. Even staff members who did not test positive have been instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days in the event that they become symptomatic, Uhing said.

The decision to move the residents presents no additional risk to the community, Uhing said. The former residents and staff members remain under self-quarantine.

Uhing said she can’t share which other facilities have taken in the residents, citing the federal law that protects certain private medical information.

“But I can assure you that the entities that have accepted these residents are fully prepared to provide support and take appropriate actions (in) respect to caring for these residents,” Uhing said.

Of the 10 most recent cases tied to Carter Place, seven were residents: a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s and three women in their 90s, as well as two men in their 80s.

The three other people were staff members: a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday issued new guidance for nursing homes, including that all workers wear face masks. At least five nursing facilities in Nebraska had confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday.