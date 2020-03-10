Nebraska health officials confirmed the state's fourth and fifth cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.
Late that night, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said a person from northeast Nebraska would be transferred to the Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. No details were released about where the individual lived.
Earlier in the day, another case was announced. The Douglas County Health Department said a woman in her 40s who had recently traveled to California and Nevada is presumed to have the virus. She is recovering at home from the illness, called COVID-19, officials said.
State and county health officials are investigating whether anyone else may have been exposed to the virus in the Douglas County case announced Tuesday. No further details were immediately available.
"We’re rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps," the state said in an announcement just before 10 p.m.
The first three confirmed cases of in the state are a 36-year-old Omaha woman who had traveled to England, her father and her brother.
Health officials have not yet detected COVID-19 spreading within Nebraska communities. However, they said they do expect to see additional cases in the state.
The state’s coronavirus numbers don’t include people brought back from a stricken cruise ship. Seven remain in Omaha. Of those, six are in the hotel-like National Quarantine Unit and one is being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. The 36-year-old woman also is being treated there.
Iowa health officials on Tuesday reported five additional cases of COVID-19, bringing that state’s total to 13. The five were on the same Egyptian cruise as seven other positive cases. A Council Bluffs woman was confirmed as Pottawattamie County’s first case Monday. She had traveled to California.
