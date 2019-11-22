Arlington Public Schools has canceled classes and activities on Friday following a recommendation from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the district announced on its Facebook page.
The school will be closed through Sunday to deep-clean the buildings. Classes are set to resume Monday.
St. Paul's Lutheran School in Arlington is open Friday, but there will be no bus service Friday.
Three Rivers Public Health Department is continuing to investigate an outbreak of illness at the school, the district said, adding, "If you or a family member is currently symptomatic with diarrhea and would be willing to provide a sample for testing, or have already provided a stool sample to your health care provider, please contact Three Rivers Public Health Department at 402-727-5396."
Arlington is about 35 miles northwest of Omaha.
