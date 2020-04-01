From left, Benjamin Lloyd, a physician assistant; Alex Pitaluga, a clinic manager; Tierney West, a medical assistant; and Emily Struebing, a physician assistant, wait for patients at an appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Omaha.
Jon Walker normally works in business development for the Visiting Nurse Association, but he has recently become the keeper and organizer of all personal protective equipment needed by VNA nurses and aides.
Emily Struebing, left, a physician assistant, and Tierney West, a medical assistant, put on their personal protective equipment before meeting with patients at an appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Omaha.
Emily Struebing, a physician assistant, adjusts her face shield before meeting with patients at an appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Omaha.
Tierney West, left, a medical assistant, and Emily Struebing, a physician assistant, head out to meet with patients at an appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Omaha.
Tierney West, a medical assistant, finishes a nasal swab at an appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Omaha on Tuesday.
Physician assistant Emily Struebing talks with a patient at her testing site. “There’s a lot of reassurance and hand-holding that goes into it,” she said.
Emily Struebing, a physician assistant, performs a nasal swab at an appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Omaha on Tuesday.
Emily Struebing, a physician assistant, puts on gloves before meeting with patients at an appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Omaha.
Test kits are ready for patients at an appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Omaha.
A patient is given coronavirus information at an appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Omaha.
Alex Pitaluga, a clinic manager, goes through testing kits at an appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Omaha.
Tierney West, a medical assistant, takes off her N95 mask after meeting with patients at an appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Omaha.
Personal protective equipment is discarded outside after workers meet with patients at an appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Omaha.
On a typical day, pre-pandemic, physician assistant Emily Struebing might be checking on a sprained ankle, shining a light into a sore throat or prescribing a young woman birth control.
These days, she is washing her chapped hands with surgical precision. She is putting on a surgical gown, gloves, an N95 mask and goggles — a process that takes 5 to 7 minutes and must be repeated for each patient — and walking out to a car to swab the nose of an anxious person who may or may not have the novel coronavirus.
She and the other staff at the testing site will perform this same routine 20 to 25 times each day, answering questions, giving advice on what to do if symptoms worsen and inserting a long, thin piece of plastic called a nasopharyngeal swab up people’s noses so they can be tested for the virus.
Some involuntarily yelp. Others twist away or dig their fingers into their car seat and try desperately to hold still.
Everyone’s eyes water.
“It feels like tickling your brain,” she said.
Struebing, 32, volunteered for this. She is young, she is healthy, she lives alone and is not taking care of sick or elderly parents or grandparents.
“I’m a really low-risk person,” she said. “I looked at other providers: ‘You have kids, you have a heart condition, you don’t need to be there.’ I can be there. It’s kind of neat, in a way, to be a part of it.”
Struebing is just one of the many health care workers — doctors, nurses, health aides and support staff — whose duties have shifted from office visits or kindergarten physicals to the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak. Others may be doing the same work or seeing the same patients, but with a heightened sense of caution.
Jon Walker, 52, is off his usual work of drumming up new business for the Visiting Nurse Association. The doctors and hospitals he normally visits to promote hospice or at-home care are a little busy these days.
But Walker, an Air Force veteran who lives in the Elkhorn area of Omaha, has a new, vitally important role: organizing, ordering and handing out the masks, gloves, gowns and other equipment needed by VNA nurses and aides to protect themselves and their patients from exposure to the coronavirus.
“They come in, pick up the stuff and go,” he said.
In the military, he learned to be prepared and ready for any situation.
“I’m grateful they asked me to do it,” he said. “We want everybody to stay protected when they’re out there.”
Normally, Struebing works at a Methodist Health System family clinic, but she has been on this COVID-19 team since March 10. She worked one particularly grueling 11-day stretch.
The testing site where she works now — three are run by Methodist at undisclosed locations in Omaha, Fremont and Council Bluffs — is not a free-for-all where anyone can show up and get tested.
These are patients who have been screened twice via a hotline and whose symptoms, possible exposure or risk factors make them prime candidates for testing. She once tested three members of the same family, piled in their car.
“I wish I could test everybody and get their results back in an hour,” Struebing said. But testing supplies are limited, equipment like gowns and masks is in short supply and results can take days to come back.
“I know a lot of people are anxious,” Struebing said of those she sees for testing. “They want to know if they’re positive. There’s a lot of reassurance and hand-holding that goes into it to say, ‘You’re low risk, you’ll be OK if you just stay home.’ ”
Many aren’t just worried about their own health, she said — they fear that they have unwittingly exposed their family, their co-workers, the strangers at a grocery store.
She works with two medical assistants, a receptionist and a clinic manager. When she’s not collecting test specimens, she’s returning patients’ phone calls as they wait nervously for test results.
All those who work at the testing site take their temperature at least once per day. Even with masks and gloves, it does not escape their attention that they are coming into contact with multiple people per day who may have COVID-19.
“It’s not necessarily physically stressful, but mentally, there’s a lot of things, a lot of questions you can’t always answer for patients, and that wears on you a little bit,” Struebing said. “It’s certainly mentally and emotionally a little draining.”
When her shift ends at 5 p.m., she goes home, immediately throws her scrubs in the washing machine and showers.
She will try to unwind by watching TV, cuddling her 9-pound Chihuahua-terrier mix or checking in with her friends, boyfriend or parents.
One of her friends is likely to be engaged soon and asked Struebing a plaintive question: “Do I have a chance at having a normal wedding next summer?”
She will keep up with the latest medical advancement and guidelines but will try not to read obsessively about climbing case counts or cities being shut down.
“I feel like I have forgotten that other things exist,” she said. “The whole world is coronavirus. People have birthdays and anniversaries and it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, the world does go on.’ ”
Shirley Blessing, 82, holds up a sign she made with artwork her grandchildren sent her. Her family has to visit from outside the windows as a measure to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Millard West teacher Mikala Hansen's dog Opie would rather she play fetch than teach her freshman biology class. Hansen hopes that her dogs don't distract the students when they put themselves in the camera's view.
Beth Dawson, right, from LeMay Elementary School and and her son Carter Dawson, are among a group of teachers that drive around neighborhoods surrounding the school on Friday and wave to their students, who remain at home because of the coronavirus.
Teresa Elliott and her family take a group photo while trying to stay six feet away from each other on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott’s family wore hand-sewn pink face masks to surprise her with flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
From left, Nancy Toner, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz and Toni Schroeder — 6 feet apart with hand-sewn face masks due to the coronavirus — surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of radiation treatment.
Katherine Bergstrom plays with Charlie the cat near a safety table in A Novel Idea Bookstore on Thursday in Lincoln. All customers who enter the store must visit the safety table to use hand sanitizer or wear gloves.
Keith Binder worked at Beercade in Benson until regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed bars in the metro area. “It’s terrifying,” he said of being unemployed. “I’m a bartender. I don’t have a vast amount of savings.”
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.
Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape 6 feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license. Due to coronavirus concerns, all Homestead Exemption help sites are closed.
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back 6 feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office on Thursday. The office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. “We’ve replanned an entire wedding in two days,” Stevens said. “But we’re getting married, and that’s what is important.”
Emily Moody plays tag with her daughter Janie, 5, as their miniature golden doodle, Wrigley, joins them for “recess” in the family’s yard on Wednesday. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
Cassondra June delivers a lunch order to a customer’s car Wednesday at Porky Butts BBQ. Omaha-area restaurants are adapting after Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered dining areas closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The barbecue spot added curbside delivery this week.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.