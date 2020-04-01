On a typical day, pre-pandemic, physician assistant Emily Struebing might be checking on a sprained ankle, shining a light into a sore throat or prescribing a young woman birth control.

These days, she is washing her chapped hands with surgical precision. She is putting on a surgical gown, gloves, an N95 mask and goggles — a process that takes 5 to 7 minutes and must be repeated for each patient — and walking out to a car to swab the nose of an anxious person who may or may not have the novel coronavirus.

She and the other staff at the testing site will perform this same routine 20 to 25 times each day, answering questions, giving advice on what to do if symptoms worsen and inserting a long, thin piece of plastic called a nasopharyngeal swab up people’s noses so they can be tested for the virus.

Some involuntarily yelp. Others twist away or dig their fingers into their car seat and try desperately to hold still.

Everyone’s eyes water.

“It feels like tickling your brain,” she said.

Struebing, 32, volunteered for this. She is young, she is healthy, she lives alone and is not taking care of sick or elderly parents or grandparents.

“I’m a really low-risk person,” she said. “I looked at other providers: ‘You have kids, you have a heart condition, you don’t need to be there.’ I can be there. It’s kind of neat, in a way, to be a part of it.”

Struebing is just one of the many health care workers — doctors, nurses, health aides and support staff — whose duties have shifted from office visits or kindergarten physicals to the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak. Others may be doing the same work or seeing the same patients, but with a heightened sense of caution.

Jon Walker, 52, is off his usual work of drumming up new business for the Visiting Nurse Association. The doctors and hospitals he normally visits to promote hospice or at-home care are a little busy these days.

But Walker, an Air Force veteran who lives in the Elkhorn area of Omaha, has a new, vitally important role: organizing, ordering and handing out the masks, gloves, gowns and other equipment needed by VNA nurses and aides to protect themselves and their patients from exposure to the coronavirus.

“They come in, pick up the stuff and go,” he said.

In the military, he learned to be prepared and ready for any situation.

“I’m grateful they asked me to do it,” he said. “We want everybody to stay protected when they’re out there.”

Normally, Struebing works at a Methodist Health System family clinic, but she has been on this COVID-19 team since March 10. She worked one particularly grueling 11-day stretch.

The testing site where she works now — three are run by Methodist at undisclosed locations in Omaha, Fremont and Council Bluffs — is not a free-for-all where anyone can show up and get tested.

These are patients who have been screened twice via a hotline and whose symptoms, possible exposure or risk factors make them prime candidates for testing. She once tested three members of the same family, piled in their car.

“I wish I could test everybody and get their results back in an hour,” Struebing said. But testing supplies are limited, equipment like gowns and masks is in short supply and results can take days to come back.

“I know a lot of people are anxious,” Struebing said of those she sees for testing. “They want to know if they’re positive. There’s a lot of reassurance and hand-holding that goes into it to say, ‘You’re low risk, you’ll be OK if you just stay home.’ ”

Many aren’t just worried about their own health, she said — they fear that they have unwittingly exposed their family, their co-workers, the strangers at a grocery store.

She works with two medical assistants, a receptionist and a clinic manager. When she’s not collecting test specimens, she’s returning patients’ phone calls as they wait nervously for test results.

All those who work at the testing site take their temperature at least once per day. Even with masks and gloves, it does not escape their attention that they are coming into contact with multiple people per day who may have COVID-19.

“It’s not necessarily physically stressful, but mentally, there’s a lot of things, a lot of questions you can’t always answer for patients, and that wears on you a little bit,” Struebing said. “It’s certainly mentally and emotionally a little draining.”

When her shift ends at 5 p.m., she goes home, immediately throws her scrubs in the washing machine and showers.

She will try to unwind by watching TV, cuddling her 9-pound Chihuahua-terrier mix or checking in with her friends, boyfriend or parents.

One of her friends is likely to be engaged soon and asked Struebing a plaintive question: “Do I have a chance at having a normal wedding next summer?”

She will keep up with the latest medical advancement and guidelines but will try not to read obsessively about climbing case counts or cities being shut down.

“I feel like I have forgotten that other things exist,” she said. “The whole world is coronavirus. People have birthdays and anniversaries and it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, the world does go on.’ ”