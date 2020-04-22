We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Gov. Pete Ricketts is challenging Nebraskans to help “crush the curve” of the novel coronavirus by signing up for a statewide testing program.

TestNebraska aims to dramatically increase coronavirus testing in the state. The program, a partnership between the state and a consortium of private companies, could allow officials to test 3,000 people a day within five weeks — a considerable increase over the 600 to 800 a day being tested now.

The effort mirrors testing and tracking programs already underway in Utah and Iowa.

Ricketts is asking all Nebraskans to register online at TestNebraska.com. Nearly 20,000 people had registered on the website as of Wednesday morning, Ricketts said.

Here are some common questions and answers about the program. The information comes from Ricketts, his spokesman and World-Herald reporting.

How soon will testing start?

It could be 10 days or so before officials get testing up and running.

Where will testing be available?

This hasn’t been determined yet.

Testing will be offered in tents set up across the state. The locations will be determined in part by responses to the online assessments, which will show where the need is greatest.

That’s why it’s important for as many Nebraskans as possible to register, Ricketts said.

I don’t have symptoms. Should I still register?

All Nebraskans, even those without symptoms, are encouraged to register for the program.

That will help state officials “get a complete picture of what’s going on around the state,” Ricketts said.

Those who develop symptoms later on should contact their health care provider to get a test.

Once I take the screening, what happens next?

State public health officials will review the information collected, and answers to the assessment will be used to decide who needs to be tested and how quickly.

Those who are deemed to need a test will be contacted by phone or email.

The results of the test should be sent by email within 24 to 48 hours.

Who will be tested first?

First responders and health care workers will be the first priority. Next will be people who are highly symptomatic, followed by those with mild symptoms. Then, as testing capacity increases, those without symptoms may be tested.

Will I have to pay for a test?

No, the testing will be provided at no cost.

No one involved with the program will ask for money.

The tests will be paid for by the state or covered by insurance. The program costs $27 million, which will cover 540,000 tests. That’s enough tests for about a quarter of the state’s population.

The state will use money from the federal coronavirus relief bill to pay for it.

What happens to my private medical information supplied as part of this screening?

The data provided will be stored in an encrypted database system, Ricketts said. The information won’t be sold or otherwise distributed.

Officials have not yet made a plan for how the information will be destroyed because they may need access to it throughout the year.

Will everyone be tested?

Probably not.

Ricketts said it isn’t necessary to test every single Nebraskan. While officials want to substantially increase the number of people who get tested, the goal is to implement targeted quarantines for those who have the disease or may have come into contact with it.

What if I don’t have access to the Internet?

The state is still working on a plan for those who don’t have Internet access. Officials wanted to get the program moving. Ricketts said officials were “not trying to let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

World-Herald staff writers Martha Stoddard and Paul Hammel contributed to this report.