A second woman in the Grand Island area has died due to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Central District Health Department reported Hall County's second COVID-19-related death Tuesday morning. The woman, who was in her 60s, was hospitalized.

That brings the total coronavirus-related death count in Nebraska to 10.

Another Hall County woman with underlying health conditions also in her 60s died on March 27.

Hall County, where Grand Island is, has emerged as one of the coronavirus epicenters in Nebraska. The Central District Health Department counted 68 coronavirus cases Monday, with 62 in Hall County.

The Nebraska National Guard will begin assisting Tuesday with efforts to test more health care workers there, although the Central District Heath Department said that even that testing will be limited to due a shortage of testing supplies.