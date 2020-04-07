We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The novel coronavirus continues to take its toll on the Grand Island area, where another death was reported Tuesday and the Case New Holland plant that manufactures combines and other farming equipment announced it would be shutting down production temporarily.

And the initial promise of expanded testing — with help from the Nebraska National Guard — has been scaled back.

Due to testing-supply shortages, only approved health care workers and first responders who have been exposed to the coronavirus or are showing symptoms — not the general public — will be tested for the coronavirus. The Grand Island Independent reported that a testing tent is being set up at the Nebraska State Fair grounds.

Only 150 people are expected to be tested Tuesday and Wednesday, down from a previous estimate of 375 people over five days.

"We are putting together a roster. If your name's not on the roster you will not be allowed in the testing area," Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson said at a Tuesday morning press conference. "While we are very happy to have some testing, we all wish we had more."

Several health care workers at the Grand Island Clinic and three nursing and rehabilitation centers, Westfield Quality Center in Aurora, Emerald Nursing and Rehab Lakeview in Grand Island, and Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island, have tested positive for the virus.

Anderson announced that a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized is the second COVID-19-related death in Hall County.

That brings the total coronavirus-related death count in Nebraska to 10.

Another Hall County woman in her 60s with underlying health problems died on March 27.

Hall County, where Grand Island is located, has emerged as one of the coronavirus epicenters in Nebraska. The Central District Health Department counted 68 coronavirus cases Monday, with 62 in Hall County, one in Merrick County and five in Hamilton County. Only Douglas County, where Omaha is located, has more cases.

With the case count climbing each day, Michael Schaefer, the manager of a Case New Holland Industrial plant in Grand Island, announced production there would pause this week.

"In light of the continuing emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to suspend production at our Grand Island site after Thursday this week to keep our workforce safe in these unprecedented times," Schaefer said at the same press conference Tuesday. "We will be re-evaluating the situation on a weekly basis."

An article on the Case New Holland website from 2018 said the facility employs around 650 people to manufacture combine harvesters, windrowers and other heavy-duty equipment used to plant and harvest crops.

"Agriculture is essential for a safe and reliable food supply," Schaefer said. "Supporting local agriculture is now more important than ever, and we take this responsibility serious."

It's unclear if workers at the Case New Holland facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, or if this was a preemptive move to halt the virus from spreading there. Grand Island and Case New Holland officials did not immediately respond to questions about whether workers there were sick.

Schaefer said the Grand Island plant, which has a medical clinic on-site to treat employees and retirees, had already taken steps to combat the spread of the virus by deep cleaning and trying to spread out workers.

Grand Island is home to several large manufacturing or food processing sites. At least 13 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the JBS USA beef plant in town. Work continues at that plant, because food production is considered an essential job and service by the federal government.

Anderson said she understands that some people work jobs that require a physical presence and cannot be done at home. But she has asked employees and employers who can work remotely to make the transition.

"Local health directors across the state are working together to assess what measures we can put in place that would further control the spread of the virus," she said.

Grand Island police will be patrolling city parks and playgrounds, which are closed to all but walkers and joggers, and enforcing the state and local directed health measure, which prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people, especially over Easter weekend.