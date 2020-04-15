We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Grand Island area now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than anywhere else in Nebraska.

The Central District Health Department reported 278 known cases in Hall County, where Grand Island is located, on Wednesday afternoon.

The far more populous Douglas County, where Omaha sits, reported 263 cases as of Wednesday.

Douglas County reported its first case on March 6. Hall County didn't report its first cases until March 26, showing how quickly the virus has taken hold and spread there.

The local health department also oversees Merrick and Hamilton Counties, which have four and 15 total cases, respectively, for a total of 297 cases in the three counties.

An estimated 571,300 people live in Douglas County, roughly nine times Hall County's population of 61,000.

Hall County also reported its fifth death Wednesday, a man in his 80s who was hospitalized.

Clusters are popping up at several nursing facilities, too.

The Central District Health Department said 40 workers or residents at nine long-term care centers or home health agencies have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Tabitha, Wedgewood, Lakeview, Tiffany Square, Heritage, Edgewood, Country House and Good Samaritan in Hall County and Westfield in Hamilton County.

Workers at the JBS USA beef plant and McCain Foods frozen appetizer plant in town have tested positive, too.

Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson said the availability of testing remains very limited in the Grand Island area. The Nebraska National Guard assisted with swabbing people and collecting specimens for testing last week, and Gov. Pete Ricketts said that Guard members will return this weekend.

Earlier this week, data showed 35% of those being tested in Hall County were positive — much higher than the statewide average of 7.65%. Those numbers may be skewed by the priority given to people exhibiting serious symptoms and to health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed to the virus.

"We are hopeful that the number of much-needed COVID-19 tests will increase in the near future," Anderson said.

World-Herald staff writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.