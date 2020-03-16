Count cap and gown suppliers among the businesses that could be hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.
Commencement ceremonies at many of the region's colleges and high schools are in limbo because of limitations on big gatherings to reduce the virus's spread. And while most graduation ceremonies are scheduled for May, some schools, such as Lincoln-based Southeast Community College, are on the verge of ordering caps and gowns from suppliers.
"The timing could not be worse for our industry," said Will Clark, director of the college cap and gown division for R.M. Hendrick Graduate Supply House in Mississippi. "But there are bigger things at play than that." He referred to the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, president of Creighton University, said over the weekend in a video to the Creighton community: "I have no idea what our lives will look like on Saturday, May 16." Creighton's graduation exercises are scheduled for that day.
Leslie Reed, a spokeswoman for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said it's too early to say the university's May 8 and 9 ceremonies will be rescheduled.
And at Southeast Community College, registration and records administrator Nancy McConkey said ordering from Texas-based Balfour is "temporarily on hold" while the college evaluates the situation. Balfour is a major supplier of caps, gowns, class rings, yearbooks and other items.
Troy Graves, Nebraska-Iowa representative for Balfour, said no one has told him yet that they will postpone graduation.
"No panic," Graves said. "They're going to have a graduation at some point. This is a temporary thing."
Some schools and colleges rent caps and gowns, while others buy them. At Southeast, students purchase the gowns as part of their graduation fee, McConkey said.
A University of Nebraska at Omaha website said a decision on graduation has been "deferred."
Makayla McMorris, a spokeswoman for UNO, said her institution is considering alternative ways to celebrate students' graduations. But UNO's commencement ceremony hadn't been postponed or canceled, McMorris said, as of early this week.
1 of 17
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
JOE DEJKA/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
