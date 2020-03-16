20200318_new_graduatecorona_1

The status of college commencement ceremonies could be up in the air because of coronavirus.

 Ryan Henriksen

Count cap and gown suppliers among the businesses that could be hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

Commencement ceremonies at many of the region's colleges and high schools are in limbo because of limitations on big gatherings to reduce the virus's spread. And while most graduation ceremonies are scheduled for May, some schools, such as Lincoln-based Southeast Community College, are on the verge of ordering caps and gowns from suppliers.

Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln said early this week that it had canceled its May 9 commencement. The university was among the first in the region — possibly the first — to make such a declaration.

Sara Olson, a Nebraska Wesleyan spokeswoman, said other options for recognizing graduates will be considered.

Uncertainty is palpable over what the near future holds for schools and colleges. In turn, the commencement cap and gown industry finds itself in a difficult spot.

David Ferris, co-owner of Utah-based Honors Graduation, said April and May are his biggest months, and sales are down 50%.

Ferris likened the situation to "a toy business being unsure if Christmas is going to happen."

Many colleges have decided to offer most or all classes online in their final couple months of spring term. That way, students won't have to gather on campus or in classrooms. K-12 schools have temporarily halted classes and plan to reassess.

"The timing could not be worse for our industry," said Will Clark, director of the college cap and gown division for R.M. Hendrick Graduate Supply House in Mississippi. "But there are bigger things at play than that." He referred to the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, president of Creighton University, said over the weekend in a video to the Creighton community: "I have no idea what our lives will look like on Saturday, May 16." Creighton's graduation exercises are scheduled for that day.

Leslie Reed, a spokeswoman for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said it's too early to say the university's May 8 and 9 ceremonies will be rescheduled.

And at Southeast Community College, registration and records administrator Nancy McConkey said ordering from Texas-based Balfour is "temporarily on hold" while the college evaluates the situation. Balfour is a major supplier of caps, gowns, class rings, yearbooks and other items. 

Troy Graves, Nebraska-Iowa representative for Balfour, said no one has told him yet that they will postpone graduation.

"No panic," Graves said. "They're going to have a graduation at some point. This is a temporary thing."

Some schools and colleges rent caps and gowns, while others buy them. At Southeast, students purchase the gowns as part of their graduation fee, McConkey said.

A University of Nebraska at Omaha website said a decision on graduation has been "deferred."

Makayla McMorris, a spokeswoman for UNO, said her institution is considering alternative ways to celebrate students' graduations. But UNO's commencement ceremony hadn't been postponed or canceled, McMorris said, as of early this week.  

Photos: Coronavirus impacts Nebraska

1 of 17

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email