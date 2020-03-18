Sometimes the message — don’t go out, protect the herd — is enough.

But sometimes it’s the messenger who matters.

That’s what happened when an Omaha doctor put words to screen and sent an email to his parents, four siblings and some close friends about the dangers of COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic will be a challenge to the USA unlike any we have experienced in our lifetime,” Dr. Dan Johnson wrote over the weekend. “If anyone hears from family or friends who think this is ‘no big deal,’ or that the USA’s response has been excessive, please know they are very wrong.”

Johnson’s email came as national polls show that many Americans don’t believe coronavirus is as dangerous as health officials say, despite what has already happened overseas. When a downtown Omaha restaurant closed its doors, it taped a sign to its window saying it was the victim of “virus hysteria.”

Johnson’s initial audience included other health care professionals like his sister, a nurse, and sister-in-law, a doctor. But while he started off preaching to the choir, that choir quickly shared his message on social media on Monday.

Boom.

Thousands of shares, likes and comments. Many were in agreement. One woman identified herself as a convert, based on Johnson’s arguments.

“The response has been overwhelming,” said Cris Otepka, one of those sharing Johnson’s letter on Facebook. He was born two days after Johnson in the same hospital, and went with him to St. Margaret Mary’s grade school and Creighton Prep. “In spite of the sobering tone, I think it came as a relief to so many who are seeking a trusted source. … The fact it was addressed to his family made it even more personal and relatable.”

Johnson, 42, is a thoughtful, calm doctor who currently is division chief of critical care at the Nebraska Medical Center. He has specialties in both anesthesiology and the intensive-care unit.

He grew up near Elmwood Park, graduated from Boston College, spent a year with Jesuit Volunteer Corps in Kansas City and then went to the University of Michigan Medical School. His residency was at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Johnson moved back to Omaha about seven years ago and is on the leadership team for the med center’s biocontainment unit. He was among the medical professionals providing care for Ebola patients in 2014.

He doesn’t toot his own horn. He stays off social media because he says he doesn’t have the time.

But after he learned of friends in other cities being mocked for stocking up on groceries last week in preparation for a coronavirus outbreak, Johnson wrote his email to family and friends.

He pleaded with them to follow the social-distancing gospel. He used compelling examples given his background with Ebola. He talked about the wrenching decisions providers are making in Italy: who lives, who dies. He said it’s time for national unity.

Johnson laid out three scenarios:

First: Everyone does everything right and “we will be harmed but OK.”

Second: Many people do the right things but many don’t, and we’re like Italy.

Third: People will not act and our health care system and life as we know it will be crippled.

The COVID-19 developments and pronouncements are happening so quickly it can be hard to understand exactly what is unfolding except that the biggest urgency right now is to stay put. Isolate. Make distance. Do not go anywhere if you can help it. No grandparent visits.

This is aimed at flattening the curve, the national call to action to slow the virus spread and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

I had read all of this before seeing Johnson’s email. But I’ve known him since he was a child, and there was something about hearing it from someone I knew, someone I trusted.

His most important message: We CAN do something. Stay home. Johnson got specific: No church, no gym, no going anywhere. No playdates for the kids. When you must go out, “really stay away from people with a cough or who look sick.” Use sanitizer after paying for groceries and after unloading them.

Johnson noted the disconnect people can have when they’re not feeling sick or in high-risk categories like the aged and frail.

“Everyone on this email, besides Mom and Dad, (ages 67 and 71) are at low risk for severe disease if/when they do contract COVID-19,” he wrote to his family.

But when young, well people fail to practice social distancing or good hygiene, he said, they transmit the virus to older people at higher risk.

“So everyone needs to stay home,” he said.

He closed with some words of comfort: We WILL return to normal life.

This last, hopeful declaration resonated with people who took Dan at his word because he was “a subject matter expert,” but also a friend people trusted. On social media, where there is no social distancing, the message spread far and wide. And the most common response I saw was: Thank you.

Otepka, a development officer at Creighton University, was in New York City last week for work and cut the trip short to hurry back. He had brought his wife and two kids, ages 10 and 8, there for the Big East tournament, which was canceled halfway through the Creighton-St. John’s game.

Otepka said he heard people in New York, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, complain that the virus had been hyped. But this week, following unprecedented actions aimed at shutting down public life as we know it, he said he didn’t know anyone not hunkering down.

On Tuesday, many places around Omaha were closed.

Maybe the message is finally getting through.