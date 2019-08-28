An Omaha surgeon has been named the state's next chief medical officer and director of the Division of Public Health. 

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Dannette R. Smith, CEO of the Department of Health and Human Services, announced the appointment of Dr. Gary J. Anthone on Wednesday.

Anthone will begin the role Sept. 3 with a salary of $250,000.

Anthone previously worked at a private surgical practice in Omaha, where he also was a faculty member in the Department of Surgery at Creighton University. Before that, he was director of bariatric surgery at Methodist Hospital in Omaha and at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

The position was previously held by Dr. Tom Williams, who announced his retirement last August after he was diagnosed with an incurable eye disease. 

