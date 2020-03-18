LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts is asking Nebraskans to maintain a 6-foot distance between each other when shopping at a grocery store or at other public settings, and to comply with a request to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

At the supermarket, that means spreading out in the checkout aisle, and backing away a bit as a cashier rings up your purchases, he said.

"It's so vital to help us slow down the spread of the virus," Ricketts said at a press conference on Wednesday. 

As if to emphasize that, Ricketts and three other speakers at the press conference stood at least 6 feet from each other as they awaited their turn at the podium.

He also asked day care centers to give priority to health care and public safety workers when considering how to comply with a request to limit children to 10 per room.

Limiting day care centers to no more than 10 children per room will be an economic hit on those facilities, but former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, who operates a day care facility, Primose School in La Vista, said that her industry is "tightening its belt" and complying.

She said that she did not have to turn any children away at her facility because several parents, who were working from home, offered to take their children with them. She also has 10 rooms in her center. But other, smaller facilities might not be so lucky, Thibodeau said.

From left, Naiovy Esparza, Avry Hixenbaugh, and Scarlett Baker play a game at Through the Years Child Care.

In other comments, Ricketts:

  • Discouraged private landlords from evicting anyone from rental properties at this time. "We're in a public health emergency," he said.
  • Said that an executive order signed Friday that waived the weight restrictions on food delivery trucks and restrictions on hours worked by drivers has helped increase shipments of food and other items to grocery stores. The grocery industry has struggled with a shortage of drivers for years, according to Kathy Siefken of the State Grocery Industry Association.
  • Urged Nebraskans not to "overbuy" products, and to limit purchases to a two-week supply. There are shortages of hand sanitizer and toilet paper because of overbuying, Siefken said, but the supply chain is catching up.
  • Stated that, by and large, bars and restaurants statewide have complied with his request that they limit gatherings to no more than 10 people. If he saw noncompliance, Ricketts said he would consider additional measures such as those imposed in Douglas County, where law enforcement was enforcing a 10 person limit.
  • Said that the state is awaiting approval of a "economic emergency" request sent to the federal Small Business Administration on Tuesday. Approval would make available low-interest SBA loans to businesses, like restaurants, who could use the loans to meet payroll and other expenses.

