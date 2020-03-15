Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Sunday that schools in the state close for four weeks after the discovery of substantial community spread of the coronavirus disease.

“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds said.

State health officials were notified Sunday of four additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 22.

Also Sunday, schools in Pottawattamie County announced that they will be open Monday so students can pick up packets to take home during the closure of schools from Tuesday through at least March 27.

The Council Bluffs Community Schools, Lewis Central, St. Albert Catholic and Heartland Christian schools in the Bluffs, and the Treynor, Tri-Center, Riverside and Underwood school districts in Pottawattamie County will be closed through March 27. The AHSTW district will be closed through March 30.

