Public gatherings and events across Nebraska should be limited to groups of 10 or less to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.
His announcement, which follows a recommendation of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will apply to funerals and weddings as well as parties, events and all manners of revelry planned for St. Patrick's Day, which is Tuesday.
Ricketts said the recommendation wouldn't apply to businesses such as groceries because the stores are so large and aisles separate groups of people. But he said businesses should consider having people work from home.
Ricketts' announcement came hours after a press conference in Omaha where Mayor Jean Stothert said gatherings at bars and restaurants would be capped at 50 people.
"We hope that our bar and restaurant owners will be very responsible and they will limit them on their own," Stothert said, adding that Omaha police would enforce such restrictions.
Stothert said the recommendations are all about controlling the spread of the virus.
"By this afternoon, we could have another case. This is not even a day-by-day thing, this is an hour-by-hour thing," Stothert said.
She also is concerned about businesses' livelihoods, she said.
Twenty cases of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have been reported in Nebraska as of Monday. Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour announced two additional cases at the press conference. One is a travel-related case and the other is a confirmed contact with someone who was already known to have a positive test.
So far, nearly all cases have been in the Omaha metro area. Only one case of community spread has been confirmed, and that, too, was in the Omaha area.
Sunday, local officials put Douglas County bars and revelers on notice: St. Patrick’s Day crowds could be limited to 25 to 50 people and bars could even be closed. Bars may even be closed in Omaha — and possibly statewide.
That news came as officials announced that two cases of the coronavirus disease in Douglas County exposed and have put at risk — a potentially low risk — the people who attended two Creighton basketball games, those on a party bus and patrons of several popular Omaha bars and area Walmarts.
Starting Monday, Omaha and La Vista public libraries, community and senior centers closed. Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and Lauritzen Gardens have also closed their doors.
World-Herald staff writers Alia Conley and Erin Duffy contributed to this report.
Wonder how Stothert got the information that the exposure at the Bluejay game and on the party bus was "low risk"/
Also wasn't it Stothert and Roger Dixon of MECA just last week pleading that the NCAA basketball tournament was still on with fans for Omaha?
Will their be a lottery drawing for the 50 fans allowed to attend the Nebraska Spring Game?
