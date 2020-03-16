20200312_new_coronapresser_cm_pic001

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert speaks at a press conference about the local government's response to the coronavirus on Wednesday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Public gatherings and events across Nebraska should be limited to groups of 10 or less to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.

His announcement, which follows a recommendation of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will apply to funerals and weddings as well as parties, events and all manners of revelry planned for St. Patrick's Day, which is Tuesday.

Ricketts said the recommendation wouldn't apply to businesses such as groceries because the stores are so large and aisles separate groups of people. But he said businesses should consider having people work from home.

Ricketts' announcement came hours after a press conference in Omaha where Mayor Jean Stothert said gatherings at bars and restaurants would be capped at 50 people.

"We hope that our bar and restaurant owners will be very responsible and they will limit them on their own," Stothert said, adding that Omaha police would enforce such restrictions.

Stothert said the recommendations are all about controlling the spread of the virus.

"By this afternoon, we could have another case. This is not even a day-by-day thing, this is an hour-by-hour thing," Stothert said.

She also is concerned about businesses' livelihoods, she said.

Twenty cases of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have been reported in Nebraska as of Monday. Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour announced two additional cases at the press conference. One is a travel-related case and the other is a confirmed contact with someone who was already known to have a positive test.

So far, nearly all cases have been in the Omaha metro area. Only one case of community spread has been confirmed, and that, too, was in the Omaha area.

Sunday, local officials put Douglas County bars and revelers on notice: St. Patrick’s Day crowds could be limited to 25 to 50 people and bars could even be closed. Bars may even be closed in Omaha — and possibly statewide.

That news came as officials announced that two cases of the coronavirus disease in Douglas County exposed and have put at risk — a potentially low risk — the people who attended two Creighton basketball games, those on a party bus and patrons of several popular Omaha bars and area Walmarts.

Starting Monday, Omaha and La Vista public libraries, community and senior centers closed. Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and Lauritzen Gardens have also closed their doors.

World-Herald staff writers Alia Conley and Erin Duffy contributed to this report.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Tags

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email