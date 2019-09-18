Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Joseph Scates (9) during the first half of the two schools' college football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa.
Carson King took Sharpie to poster board Friday night and sketched out a simple plea: "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished." The 24-year-old added his Venmo handle and crossed his fingers that someone watching ESPN's "College GameDay" the next morning would see the sign and send him a "couple dollars" for his favorite beer.
His wish was granted. And then some. King says he had been sent about $35,000 by Wednesday morning — a number that continues to grow — and his once-humorous endeavor has transformed into a fundraiser for a local children's hospital, backed by major brands, including Busch.
"I was completely overwhelmed, I didn't think anything like this would have a chance to happen," King said Tuesday. "Especially when Busch commented. I was at a loss for words."
"College GameDay" was broadcasting from Ames, Iowa, on Saturday as No. 18 Iowa faced unranked Iowa State. The game had personal significance for King, who attended Iowa State but is taking time off from school to work. The school, he noted, has "a notoriously not good football program." King, who lives in Altoona, Iowa, and his friends drove up for "College GameDay" to "show how great the fans were and show the country Iowa is no joke."
King said he brought his sign along on the off chance he appeared on TV. But his strategic positioning near a stage paid off, and within half an hour of holding up the poster, he received more than $400 in contributions. As hundreds of dollars became thousands, King realized he had a chance to do "something a little more special than buy Busch Light."
After consulting with his family, King pledged to donate his earnings (sans about $15, for one case of beer) to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. As his friends and relatives spread the message, the contributions to his Venmo multiplied. They kept coming in Monday, and by Tuesday afternoon, Busch Beer and Venmo took notice, each offering to match his donation to the hospital.
King's account will remain open for donations until the end of the month.
As attention to King's poster-turned-charity reached its zenith, he said some of his friends wondered why he'd opted against holding on to some of the money. He works on the rapid response team at Prairie Meadows Casino, after all — why not spend it there?
For King, the answer was obvious.
"There's a better purpose for it," he said. "The kids deserve everything they can get. If I can give it to them, I'm going to give it to them."
King called the hospital Monday morning and introduced himself.
"Oh my God," a receptionist exclaimed, according to King. "I've wanted to talk to you!"
Both parties have since come up with a plan: King will visit at the end of the month, where he'll receive a tour of the facility and meet some of the children the funds will benefit. He'll carry with him a check.
And this time, the paper he wields won't be a joke at all.
1 of 20
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oliver Henderson plays first base waiting for some action. Without a left hand Henderson is able to adapt to the world of baseball.
Jeff Strufing enjoys being able to help people during group classes at Kosama. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Strufing hasn’t let it change his lifestyle. The 46-year-old business owner, husband and father of two still works part-time as a paramedic and teaches weekly classes at three gyms. He’s done it all while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
Margie Irfan practices bicep curls during her workout at Life Time Fitness. Iftan entered the world of bodybuilding when she was 46 years old. The Omaha woman has lost 10 percent of her body fat while maintaining the same weight — and she’s got the toned muscles to prove it.
Nancy Nygren works out at least three times a week to help keep off more than 65 pounds that she lost a decade ago. “She’s the perfect example of somebody who has lost a significant amount of weight and has done it the right way,” said Jennifer Yee, who leads Nygren’s boot camp class and is also an instructor in Creighton University’s exercise science program.
Since starting her weight-loss journey, Keasha Hawkins-Moore is closing in on dropping half of her starting weight — 500 pounds. During that journey, she's battled cancer, lost loved ones and strengthened her faith.
Harley Swanek had been living with an undetected heart condition for the first seven months of her life. It caused her to become unresponsive for more than 30 minutes, leading to a brain injury. Harley's back home and relearning all of her milestones.
A roundup of inspirational stories from Midlanders with heart
There's the woman with MS who runs despite her diagnosis. The 7-year-old born without his left hand who plays baseball just like the other kids his age. The refugee who turned to Zumba to help her recover from cancer treatments. Check out their inspiring stories and others below.
1 of 20
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oliver Henderson plays first base waiting for some action. Without a left hand Henderson is able to adapt to the world of baseball.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Libby DiBiase runs in a 14-pound vest during a workout at CrossFit Kinesis in Gretna. This Omaha police officer uses CrossFit to keep in shape for her unpredictable job.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Strufing enjoys being able to help people during group classes at Kosama. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Strufing hasn’t let it change his lifestyle. The 46-year-old business owner, husband and father of two still works part-time as a paramedic and teaches weekly classes at three gyms. He’s done it all while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Margie Irfan practices bicep curls during her workout at Life Time Fitness. Iftan entered the world of bodybuilding when she was 46 years old. The Omaha woman has lost 10 percent of her body fat while maintaining the same weight — and she’s got the toned muscles to prove it.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Mallett practices his tennis skills at Miracle Hill tennis courts. After deciding to quit drinking Mallett, 92, made tennis his addiction.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michelle Graft runs on the Wabash Trace in Council Bluffs to train for her portion of the MS Run the US relay. Gaft who has MS uses running to keep the symptoms at bay.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Mary Manhart works out at the Downtown YMCA four times a week. She sees the people at the gym as her extended family.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hadeel Haider started to exercise after being treated for Hodgkin's lymphoma, and she fell in love with Zumba. Haider now teaches Zumba class at the the Maple Street YMCA.
Nancy Nygren works out at least three times a week to help keep off more than 65 pounds that she lost a decade ago. “She’s the perfect example of somebody who has lost a significant amount of weight and has done it the right way,” said Jennifer Yee, who leads Nygren’s boot camp class and is also an instructor in Creighton University’s exercise science program.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Carney does a workout during kickboxing class. Carney used to work out so he could eat whatever he wanted. Now he understands diet is just as important as exercise.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rik Zortman runs the name of children who have died of cancer. He has ran the name of more than 250 children since his son's death in 2009.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Chipman, a 12-year-old gymnast with juvenile arthritis, practices at Airborne Academy. Chipman works to hard to compete and only misses practices if her symptoms are too severe.
MEGAN SMITH/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Joe Reisdorff and Dan Masters grew up in the same town, attending the same church were never close until Reisdorff needed a new kidney and Masters was a match.
Still recovering from a heart transplant, Rick Ganem wouldn't be able to make it to his daughter Sarah's wedding. So she brought the ceremony to his hospital room.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since starting her weight-loss journey, Keasha Hawkins-Moore is closing in on dropping half of her starting weight — 500 pounds. During that journey, she's battled cancer, lost loved ones and strengthened her faith.
MEGAN MCGILL/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leota "Lee" Brown suffered a stroke and two days later, the 98-year-old was back to her spunky self at home in an assisted-living facility. She's required no therapy since the stroke.
MADONNA REHABILITATION HOSPITALS
Harley Swanek had been living with an undetected heart condition for the first seven months of her life. It caused her to become unresponsive for more than 30 minutes, leading to a brain injury. Harley's back home and relearning all of her milestones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.