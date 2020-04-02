A Gage County woman in her 90s died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing Nebraska's total number of deaths from the virus to six, health officials said.

The woman, a resident of an assisted living facility, was also the county's first confirmed case, the Public Health Solutions District Health Department said in a press release.

Gage County, which is south of Lincoln, includes the city of Beatrice.

The woman was hospitalized at the time of her death and had multiple underlying health conditions, the department said.

An investigation to determine how the woman became exposed to the virus is ongoing.

The previous deaths involved two men in their 90s, one from Buffalo County and one from Lincoln County; a Hall County woman in her 60s; a woman from Madison County in her 70s; and a 59-year-old man from Omaha.