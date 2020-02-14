KEARNEY, Neb. — A fundraiser for a Kearney man who battled cancer will happen as planned next weekend despite his death.

Perry Cox died Saturday from liver cancer. Proceeds from the event will go to his family.

The fundraiser on Feb. 23 starts at 1 p.m. at Mead Lumber, 1440 W. 56th St. in Kearney, where Cox had worked for six years. A specialist with Andersen Windows, he often worked in the drive-thru area. He retired in December due to his illness.

“He had no energy,” said his wife, Liz.

Brian Lowe, store manager at Mead Lumber, said nearly 45 people are helping with the fundraiser, including 20 Mead Lumber employees and 15 members of Cox’s church.

Pulled pork, beans and dessert will be served at the fundraiser. More than 45 items will be offered at a silent auction, including gift cards, prime rib, Husker tickets and a round of golf for a foursome.

Lowe chuckled when asked to share memories of Cox.

“I have so many stories," he said. "We loved his sarcasm. He was a man of faith, and he had no problem being that person of faith at work. He was someone I could rely on, someone who was a friend. He kept me grounded."

Liz recalled the way he affectionately referred to her two children as his “bonus children.” Grown now, those children are Jennie Billinger of Kearney and Tyler Scherr of Omaha. The couple had been married for 14 years. Three grandchildren complete the family.

Cox had not felt well for several years, Liz said.

He underwent tests last fall after complaining of pain. On Oct. 16, doctors in Omaha told him he had cancer of the liver bile ducts and it had spread.

He was given six to 12 months to live, but he died less than four months later.

A memorial service is set at eFree Church, 4010 Seventh Ave., at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 22.  Pastor Tim Peterson will officiate the service.

“He wanted his memorial service to be a celebration of Christ’s life,” Liz said. “At the end, he was praying for us who would mourn for him. He knew his passing would be hard on me, and he was helping me to handle it before he passed.”

Liz said her late husband was an expert at carpentry and construction. When a tornado destroyed his parents’ home near Amherst in 2009, he and several friends rebuilt it.

Cox had worked as a chef in Denver, Vail and Lamy, New Mexico.

Last summer, the couple took a trip to Colorado and New Mexico to show Liz the beautiful places he had worked.

They visited Garden of the Gods in Colorado as well as Santa Fe, Taos and the hot springs at Ojo Caliente in New Mexico.

They had no idea it would be their last vacation.

“He planned it all, as if God ordained him to do that,” Liz said.

