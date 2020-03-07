Fremont schools and Midland University will be closed for at least the next week as authorities try to contain a possible coronavirus exposure.
Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, Trinity Lutheran School, Midland University and the Fremont Family YMCA announced the move Saturday.
The action came because the 36-year-old woman who is being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit for COVID-19 participated in a basketball tournament at the Fremont Y on Saturday, Feb. 29. Others who participated in the tournament have been asked to self-quarantine because they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 is the illness caused by the virus.
Saturday's announcement was posted on the Fremont Public Schools website.
The move was described as a preventative measure to mitigate, suppress and delay the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Dr. Tom Safranek, the Nebraska state epidemiologist called it "a prudent preventative measure.”
The city faces isolation and disruption again, almost exactly one year after record-breaking flooding cut off access to roads, leaving Fremont a virtual island.
"Fremont is a strong community and (residents will) follow the guidance that's been put out," Mayor Scott Getzschman said Saturday afternoon. "We'll all work together and get it handled."
The City of Fremont is working closely with the Three Rivers Public Health Department, he said.
"The biggest thing everybody has always said is, if you can avoid big crowds, avoid big crowds, and wash your hands," Getzschman said. "It's all precautionary, and we want to do what's best for the community."
The moves taken by each school:
Fremont Public Schools
Fremont Public Schools will be closed districtwide effective immediately through March 14. The district's regularly scheduled spring break will take place March 15-22.
- The following activities will be canceled or postponed until after March 14, with details regarding these events forthcoming.
- Fremont High School musical
- All athletic and extracurricular activities and practices
- Fremont Public Schools facilities will be closed for outside use
Midland University
Midland University’s Fremont campus will be closed effective immediately through March 15. Additional details will be sent to all students, faculty and staff via email.
- All extracurricular activities through March 15, both home and away, will be canceled or postponed.
- Residence Halls and the dining hall will remain open.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, including the Bergan Early Childhood Education Center, Bergan Elementary & Bergan Middle/High School will be closed effective immediately through March 14.
- The following activities will be canceled/postponed:
- Athletic/activities practices and games/meets
- Any meetings/presentations scheduled at any of the schools
Trinity Lutheran Schools
Trinity Lutheran Schools will be closed effective immediately through March 14.
- The following activities will be canceled or postponed:
- Athletic practices and games/meets canceled
- K-3 musical postponed
Fremont Family YMCA
The Fremont Family YMCA will be closed effective immediately through Sunday. The Y will be conducting deep cleaning and will reopen Monday at the regular time. All activities and clubs will be canceled. The YMCA’s facilities are not at risk.
