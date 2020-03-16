Schools, colleges and public libraries have closed in the city of Fremont, the entities announced Monday in a joint press release.

The sixth-largest city in the state was at the heart of the state's first coronavirus scare, prompting the closure of schools and colleges in town earlier this month.

Now the closures are extended and expanded throughout the city.

Fremont Public Schools announced its closure March 7. The district said Monday that schools are now closed for an indefinite period of time. That closure includes all athletic and extracurricular activities and practices.

The district's facilities also are closed indefinitely for all outside use.

The release said plans for continuing education and providing meals are being developed.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran Schools are closed for an indefinite period of time, but early childhood centers at both will remain open.

Midland University will hold classes online. Residence halls and the dining hall will remain open. All spring extracurricular activities are canceled.

Metropolitan Community College, which has a center in Fremont, is moving credit classes to online starting Wednesday.

The City of Fremont closed the Keene Memorial Library and the Fremont Friendship Center. Officials did not give a timeline for reopening either facility.

The Fremont Family YMCA will remain open, but all classes have been canceled and youth sports are suspended.