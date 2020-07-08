Local first responders and others are teaming up to get masks to people in Omaha. 

The Omaha Fire and Police Departments are joining the First Responders Foundation to collect the face coverings for the "Masks for Many" project. 

The project, organized by the Medical Reserve Corps and the Douglas County Health Department, will distribute masks to community members who are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Masks will be distributed to areas with the highest percentages of positive COVID-19 tests, said Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick.

Masks will not be available for the public at fire and police stations, Fitzpatrick said. But in the coming days, they will be placed in police and fire vehicles, allowing crews to distribute them to people on emergency calls. 

"This is one other way we figure we might be able to try to help everybody in the community by doing something as simple as handing out masks or trying to get masks for people in need," Fitzpatrick said. 

To donate masks or materials, visit omaha-fire.org/community-involvement/maskproject. Monetary donations or purchases of red and blue masks can be made through the First Responders Foundation. 

