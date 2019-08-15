Hannah Green

Millard West graduate Hannah Green has been discharged from the intensive care after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a pool accident on Saturday.

 JENNIFER STOREY-PFEFFER/A THOUSAND WORDS

A Millard West graduate and former cheerleader has been discharged from the intensive care unit after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a weekend pool accident.

On Saturday afternoon, Hannah Green and a group of friends were having a pool party at the Green family's Elkhorn home.

In the pool, boys were tossing the girls, many of whom were cheerleaders, in the air so they could do flips before landing back in the water.

Green, 18, went up in the air to do a backflip but landed outside the pool, hit her head on the cement and fell, unconscious, into the pool, her mother, Heidi Green, said.

"The actual impact with the cement sounded horrific," Heidi Green told The World-Herald on Thursday.

One of the teens got Green out of the pool and laid her on the cement until paramedics arrived, mom said.

In critical condition, Green had fractured her skull and had some bleeding on her brain. She spent a day sedated and on a breathing machine at Creighton University-Bergan Mercy Medical Center. Doctors expected Green to be sedated and in the intensive care unit for at least a week, but Green had her own ideas, mom said. 

The day after the accident, she wriggled her hand out of her restraints and started tugging at the breathing tube. 

"She had her own fighting spirit to get us out of there," mom said. 

Green was listed in fair condition and left the hospital Wednesday. Doctors will monitor the bleeding and Green will start rehabilitation. Her communication skills and memory were affected by the injury.

Now, she is home, walking and talking. 

The accident will delay Green's college plans. She was set to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall, mom said.

Green started cheerleading in middle school and hoped to try out for the Huskers cheer squad next school year. Her mom described her as high energy and said she's "small but mighty."

Green has been dealing with the brain injury and pain, but mom said they've felt an overwhelming amount of support in person and via social media. Green's friends have been visiting and supporting her.

"The power of prayer is what's got us to where we're at," Heidi Green said. 

