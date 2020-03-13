Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts sought to reassure Nebraskans Friday that the state's food supply chain was secure, even as numerous stores were seeing some shelves emptied because of concerns over the coronavirus.
“We have a very secure supply chain," Ricketts said, "and we are examining steps to ensure that products move quickly."
Friday morning, the Walmart at 72nd and Hickory Streets was out of toilet paper. About a dozen cans of spray disinfectant were left, but no hand sanitizer. Aside from a few boxed rice meals, rice was absent from shelves. Stocks of canned goods were a little thin, but there still was plenty left.
Shelves in some freezers were nearly empty Friday at the Hy-Vee near 78th and Cass Streets. A sign advised that the store was limiting toilet paper purchases to one package per person until further notice.
The Walgreens on Saddle Creek Road was low on toilet paper but had plenty of chocolate. Early Friday morning, the Baker's supermarket on Saddle Creek was out of toilet paper.
The governor acknowledged that some products are being purchased faster than they can be restocked. He also advised that people should have their prescription medications and two weeks of food and water on hand.
"Please be patient as our business owners work around the clock to keep operations moving,” Ricketts said.
Social media was abuzz late Thursday night with long grocery lines and full baskets. A stop at the Walgreens near 30th and Dodge Streets around 11 p.m. found the store bustling with customers. Several were buying toilet paper, and shelves were empty of sanitizing wipes and some other cleaning items.
Kathy Siefken, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association, said Friday that grocery stores are open for business and there is no food shortage.
“Grocery stores receive multiple trucks every day to restock the food items that have been sold," Siefken said. "Warehouses are full of food. There is a shortage of paper products and household chemicals, and the supply chain continues to work on these issues."
World-Herald staff writer Erin Grace contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.