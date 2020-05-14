Food Bank for the Heartland will be distributing 260 emergency food packs Thursday at Wakonda Elementary School.
The Nebraska National Guard and volunteers filled the 28-pound boxes with a variety of nonperishable staple items. They will be distributed outside the school at 4845 Curtis Ave. from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and sliced bread also will be offered.
A drive-up distribution method will being used to prioritize people's health and safety. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles as volunteers direct traffic and load the food.
For more information about emergency food resources or to make donations, go online to foodbankheartland.org.
Friday, jumbo, seedless watermelons will be distributed in the north parking lot of the Stony Brook Hy-Vee in Omaha and the east parking lot of the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee in Council Bluffs. Each location will give away about 970 watermelons starting at 10 a.m.
The watermelons will be distributed to customers for free on a first-come, first-served basis. The melons will be loaded into customer vehicles to limit physical contact.
