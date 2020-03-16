Food Bank for the Heartland is prepping for tough times ahead.

The organization recently purchased $200,000 worth of food to help struggling families during the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s going to stretch food budgets for low-income families and the working poor,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “Unfortunately there are people out there who have to make some pretty tough decisions.”

Food bank officials are working with the Omaha Public Schools to find a solution to feed kids who rely on two meals provided during the school day. In the area the food bank serves, which includes Nebraska and western Iowa, Barks said there are about 79,000 children who are “food insecure.”

“Families are having to account for an extra two meals,” Barks said. “That’s the gap we’re trying to fill and that’s really challenging.”

In the meantime, the food bank has cut its number of volunteers in half. They’re assembling pantry boxes that can be placed directly in people’s cars, eliminating person-to-person contact, Barks said.

Those will be distributed from some of the food bank’s partners and through a mobile pantry system. Barks encouraged those in need of food to find pickup sites on the food bank’s website.

The city will see a long-lasting impact from the outbreak, Barks said. To him, it was reminiscent of flood relief, government shutdowns or the recession.

“This is going to be long term. People aren’t just going to bounce back right away,” Barks said. “It’s going to take time. People, unfortunately, are going to get left behind.”

People can drop off donations at the Food Bank for the Heartland, 10525 J St. Otherwise, Barks said, monetary donations have the most immediate impact.

Barks said he believes assistance from the community will be forthcoming.

“We’re going to need it,” he said. “The community has rallied behind this organization so many times and I think we’ll see it again.”