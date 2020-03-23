Food Bank for the Heartland will manage a drive-up mobile food pantry Tuesday at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs for people struggling with the impact of the new coronavirus. 

The supplemental food assistance will be offered from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the school at 3504 Harry Langdon Blvd. Volunteers have assembled prepackaged boxes filled with various nonperishable staple items.

Fresh produce and bakery items also will be offered.  Volunteers will help direct traffic and load the boxes into vehicles. 

The location of the drive-up mobile pantry was changed from Kreft Primary School.

For more information about supplemental food resources visit the Food Bank online at www.foodbankheartland.org.

