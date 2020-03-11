Five more cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Nebraska, state health officials announced Wednesday evening.

That brings the total number of cases in Nebraska to 10.

The new cases are family members of a woman in her 40s who recently traveled to California and Nevada and tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

They live in Omaha and are self-isolating at home, according to the state.

“These cases stem from family contact and are not considered community spread,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of Public Health for HHS.

State officials are awaiting final confirmation of the test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An investigation has been started to identify people who came into close contact with these individuals to help prevent further spread of the virus.

All of those identified as close contacts will self-quarantine and be monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms, according to state officials.

