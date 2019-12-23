The state’s most populous county is experiencing by far its worst flu season on record and, for whatever reason, young, healthy adults are being hit the hardest, Douglas County health officials said Monday.
About 2,400 cases have been confirmed through testing in Douglas County, about three times the number that had been reported at this point two years ago, the previous record flu season. In recent weeks, about 15% of confirmed cases have involved people going to the emergency room or being hospitalized, according to county data.
Last week, Douglas County had its first confirmed death from the flu, a woman over age 65, health officials said.
Also this month, a 36-year-old mother, Crystal Velasquez, became gravely ill with the flu. Velasquez has become unresponsive, and if she survives, she’s not expected to be able to walk or talk, said her sister, Sally Grauf.
“We are beyond devastated and don’t know what to prepare for at this point,” she posted on Velasquez’s GoFundMe page. Velasquez did not have health insurance and may not have gotten a flu shot, her sister said.
The actual number of people ill and dying from flu in Douglas County “absolutely” is higher, said Dr. Anne O’Keefe, senior epidemiologist for Douglas County. Many people don’t go to the doctor, and reporting flu deaths isn’t mandatory. Confirmed cases are those in which a patient has gone to a doctor and been tested for the flu.
About 86% of the county’s confirmed cases have been among people younger than 50, with the largest number in the 5- to 24-year-old age group, according to county data. About 5% of flu cases have been among those 65 and older.
O’Keefe said it’s not really known why the strains circulating this year are striking young people hardest. It could be that older adults have developed some immunity from earlier versions of the types circulating this year. Flu viruses mutate, O’Keefe said, which allows the virus to survive.
Not only is this season seeing a record outbreak, the spread is accelerating at a record pace, too.
Last week, 813 cases were confirmed, a record for any individual week and more than double the average number for the entire month of December, based on county data for the past 10 years.
With the holidays approaching and flu occurring at a record pace, O’Keefe is encouraging people to practice good hygiene in the days ahead: Stay away from others if you become ill, wash your hands frequently, cough into your sleeve.
But most importantly, she said, get a flu shot. “Do not delay, get one as soon as possible,” she said. “Even if you think you’re strong, get one to protect those around you.”
The flu vaccine inoculates people against four types of flu, including the two that are circulating now, the H1N1 and B influenza, she said. People can develop an immunity in about two weeks, which would prepare them for the peak of the season, typically January and February, with high numbers still occurring in March.
“Flu is unpredictable, and this year it is proving that,” O’Keefe said.
Matthew Eledge and husband Elliot Dougherty plan to explain her out-of-the-ordinary birth to their daughter in terms she can understand: that her grandmother furnished the garden where she grew, and that her aunt, Lea Yribe, generously supplied the seeds.
One pothole did a passenger a favor when the ambulance he was in struck it, according to first responders. Gretna firefighters were taking a man suffering chest pain and a high heart rate to the hospital. While en route to Lakeside Hospital, the ambulance hit a pothole. The jolt returned the patient’s heart rate to normal.
Thought to be brain dead, doctors took former Creighton Bluejays play-by-play announcer T. Scott Marr off life support. Before his family settled on a funeral home, they decided to see their dad one more time. When they got there, he was awake and speaking.
Karla Perez was 22 weeks pregnant when she suffered a catastrophic brain bleed and was declared brain dead. Her unborn child was alive, but wouldn't survive delivery. So family and doctors kept her on life support. Angel was born eight weeks later.
Darnisha Ladd never imagined Snapchat would help save her life after she suffered a stroke. But needing a precise timeline of events, doctors and family relied on a post on the phone app and were able to give her a needed medication in time.
Lindsey and Derek Teten's triplets are one in a million. Literally. The Nebraska City couple's three daughters, born in late June 2017, are identical and were conceived without fertility treatments. The girls were the second set of spontaneous triplets born at Methodist Women's Hospital. The first set, also girls, was born in 2015.
What makes Jamey Dougall's health story unusual is his treatment plan. Dougall, who's legally blind, uses a special pair of glasses to see. He's seen his wife Kandice, his two daughters, and now, his favorite college football team — the Huskers.
Doctors diagnosed the paralysis that was creeping up Justin Chenier's legs as Guillain-Barre syndrome. It would become so serious that the Omaha man would nearly lose consciousness while screaming because of the pain. The syndrome was triggered by West Nile virus.
Kenze Messman's been diagnosed with several chronic illnesses. Sometimes her heart rate climbs, seizures send her to the floor and migraines leave her in the dark. And one of the ailments causes the 17-year-old to have allergic reactions to almost everything.
The skin on Sharan Bryson's leg was black from lack of circulation. She felt nothing but a sharp, stabbing pain. The leg was dead, and her best option was amputation. Bryson bounced back and put her hard work to the test by running a 5K.
Chase Tiemann has had numerous surgeries in his young life, including the amputation of his left arm. The Omaha boy has a condition that causes tumors — sometimes benign, sometimes cancerous — to form on his body. To boost his spirits after amputation, the Papillion Fire Department named Chase an honorary firefighter.
Wesley Woods battled heart disease for 20 years. He'd racked up nine heart attacks, multiple surgeries and one heart transplant. He was tired of hospitals. Tired of chest pain. Tired of feeling tired. Woods was lucky — he received a second transplant.
Amber Kudrna wasn't sure she'd be able to have a child of her own. After two kidney transplants, doctors gave the Omaha woman a laundry list of potential pregnancy complications. Kudrna and husband Adam weighed their options and, in September 2018, welcomed a baby boy.
Joe Nolan couldn't take his son James' pain away. But he could find a way to share it. Nolan got a tattoo that arched across his head, just like his son's scar. James was born with a handful of ailments, including one that regularly requires his skull to be reshaped.
One rare disease left an Omaha doctor eating a shakelike formula to supplement her diet. A friend said it tasted like cat food. An Omaha man woke up after his family took him off life support. And a Lincoln teen is allergic to almost everything.
Check out the stories on their unusual ailments and sometimes equally unusual treatment plans.
