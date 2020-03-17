The first coronavirus case in western Nebraska was reported late Tuesday.

A man in Lincoln County has tested positive for coronavirus, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday. Lincoln County is where North Platte is located.

The man, who is in his 50s, was recently on a cruise and traveled to California. He is self-isolating at home, the department said. The local health department has begun tracing the man's steps so that they can contact people he came into contact with. All people who had close contact will self-quarantine.

The statewide total is 24.

Photos: Coronavirus impacts Nebraska

1 of 24

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email