Kathryn Gehring takes a photo of her daughter Emma with Santa on Thursday at Children's Hospital & Medical Center. The Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association, Local 385, delivered gifts to children at the hospital.
Krystal Simonsen, left, and physical therapist Carissa Rowberry, right, play with Karlee Simonsen on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, as the Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association, Local 385 delivered presents to kids at Children's Hospital & Medical Center.
Kathryn Gehring takes a photo of her daughter Emma with Santa on Thursday at Children's Hospital & Medical Center. The Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association, Local 385, delivered gifts to children at the hospital.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ryleigh Heesch, 6, opens a gift from the Omaha fire union on Thursday at Children's Hospital & Medical Center.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Emry Huse opens a gift from Santa and the the Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association, Local 385, on Thursday at Children's Hospital & Medical Center.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Krystal Simonsen, left, and physical therapist Carissa Rowberry, right, play with Karlee Simonsen on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, as the Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association, Local 385 delivered presents to kids at Children's Hospital & Medical Center.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Krystal Simonsen untangles Santa's beard from the grasp of her daughter Karlee on Thursday at Children's Hospital & Medical Center.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michelle Loewenstein prepares gifts to be delivered to kids Thursday at Children's Hospital & Medical Center.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kathryn Gehring opens a wrapped present with her daughter Emma on Thursday at Children's Hospital & Medical Center. The Omaha fire union donated gifts to patients.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Daymian Magana receives a present from Santa on Thursday at Children's Hospital & Medical Center.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Toy fire trucks made by Don Klitz await delivery to kids at Children's Hospital & Medical Center.
Leslie Blum got choked up when Santa Claus entered her daughter’s hospital room.
She didn’t think her 6-year-old daughter would get to see the jolly old elf this year.
But Santa, clad in his traditional red suit and a firefighter helmet, made the rounds Thursday at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center. He was accompanied by members of the Omaha fire union.
The crew delivered toys, wooden fire trucks and gift cards to patients at the Omaha hospital.
Blum’s daughter, Ryleigh Heesch, has been in the hospital with a bad case of pneumonia. They aren’t sure when she’ll be released.
But Ryleigh was in good spirits for the surprise Santa visit. She reclined in her hospital bed with her new toy, still boxed, perched on her lap.
After dropping off presents with the firefighters, Santa made a return trip to her room on the sixth floor.
“Hey, Santa. I’m going to give you a hug and a kiss,” Ryleigh said.
After giving him a squeeze around the neck and a peck on the cheek, she rattled off her Christmas list: glittery shoes and some earrings.
The firefighters union has been organizing the toy drive for about 10 years, said Omaha firefighter Ryan Loewenstein. For the last several years, Loewenstein has been spearheading the effort in honor of his late son Easton.
Easton spent time in and out of Children’s while battling an intestinal condition. He died at 18 months.
Loewenstein knows how it feels to spend the holidays in the hospital. It isn’t fun.
“We get to see joy on the kids’ faces,” Loewenstein said. “We’re all firefighters, and our community is very important to us. This is a way to give back.”
About 50 members of the union, including Santa and Buddy the Elf, helped with the toy drop-off.
The visits are a way to add some normalcy to a hospital stay, said Terry Patterson, director of family resources at the hospital.
“They’re not forgotten,” Patterson said. “Santa knows the address to Children’s, and the people in the community care.”
On one stop, Emry Huse set aside her gift-wrapped present for a wooden fire truck Santa rolled her way. The 5-year-old hoisted it into mom’s arms before tearing into the other present.
The trucks were made by Omahan Don Klitz. He has been crafting the trucks — about six each year — since the union’s toy donation tradition started.
“It’s the best day of the year for me,” Klitz said.
Eli Shepard was one of the more bashful patients. He hid behind his present while Santa and firefighters visited. But the 4-year-old wasted no time tearing off the wrapping paper when Santa gave the go-ahead.
Meanwhile, Emma Gehring had only one question for Santa: “Can I open it?” Mom Kathryn helped her open the gift and Emma quickly offered up a “thank you” and “merry Christmas.”
Emma has been hospitalized for 20 days, said dad Brent Gehring. She has been battling a brain tumor and suffered complications recently.
“To see the joy and laughter,” Brent Gehring said, “it’s the best gift we could get.”
1 of 20
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oliver Henderson plays first base waiting for some action. Without a left hand Henderson is able to adapt to the world of baseball.
Jeff Strufing enjoys being able to help people during group classes at Kosama. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Strufing hasn’t let it change his lifestyle. The 46-year-old business owner, husband and father of two still works part-time as a paramedic and teaches weekly classes at three gyms. He’s done it all while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
Margie Irfan practices bicep curls during her workout at Life Time Fitness. Iftan entered the world of bodybuilding when she was 46 years old. The Omaha woman has lost 10 percent of her body fat while maintaining the same weight — and she’s got the toned muscles to prove it.
Nancy Nygren works out at least three times a week to help keep off more than 65 pounds that she lost a decade ago. “She’s the perfect example of somebody who has lost a significant amount of weight and has done it the right way,” said Jennifer Yee, who leads Nygren’s boot camp class and is also an instructor in Creighton University’s exercise science program.
Since starting her weight-loss journey, Keasha Hawkins-Moore is closing in on dropping half of her starting weight — 500 pounds. During that journey, she's battled cancer, lost loved ones and strengthened her faith.
Harley Swanek had been living with an undetected heart condition for the first seven months of her life. It caused her to become unresponsive for more than 30 minutes, leading to a brain injury. Harley's back home and relearning all of her milestones.
A roundup of inspirational stories from Midlanders with heart
There's the woman with MS who runs despite her diagnosis. The 7-year-old born without his left hand who plays baseball just like the other kids his age. The refugee who turned to Zumba to help her recover from cancer treatments. Check out their inspiring stories and others below.
1 of 20
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oliver Henderson plays first base waiting for some action. Without a left hand Henderson is able to adapt to the world of baseball.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Libby DiBiase runs in a 14-pound vest during a workout at CrossFit Kinesis in Gretna. This Omaha police officer uses CrossFit to keep in shape for her unpredictable job.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Strufing enjoys being able to help people during group classes at Kosama. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Strufing hasn’t let it change his lifestyle. The 46-year-old business owner, husband and father of two still works part-time as a paramedic and teaches weekly classes at three gyms. He’s done it all while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Margie Irfan practices bicep curls during her workout at Life Time Fitness. Iftan entered the world of bodybuilding when she was 46 years old. The Omaha woman has lost 10 percent of her body fat while maintaining the same weight — and she’s got the toned muscles to prove it.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Mallett practices his tennis skills at Miracle Hill tennis courts. After deciding to quit drinking Mallett, 92, made tennis his addiction.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michelle Graft runs on the Wabash Trace in Council Bluffs to train for her portion of the MS Run the US relay. Gaft who has MS uses running to keep the symptoms at bay.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Mary Manhart works out at the Downtown YMCA four times a week. She sees the people at the gym as her extended family.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hadeel Haider started to exercise after being treated for Hodgkin's lymphoma, and she fell in love with Zumba. Haider now teaches Zumba class at the the Maple Street YMCA.
Nancy Nygren works out at least three times a week to help keep off more than 65 pounds that she lost a decade ago. “She’s the perfect example of somebody who has lost a significant amount of weight and has done it the right way,” said Jennifer Yee, who leads Nygren’s boot camp class and is also an instructor in Creighton University’s exercise science program.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Carney does a workout during kickboxing class. Carney used to work out so he could eat whatever he wanted. Now he understands diet is just as important as exercise.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rik Zortman runs the name of children who have died of cancer. He has ran the name of more than 250 children since his son's death in 2009.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Chipman, a 12-year-old gymnast with juvenile arthritis, practices at Airborne Academy. Chipman works to hard to compete and only misses practices if her symptoms are too severe.
MEGAN SMITH/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Joe Reisdorff and Dan Masters grew up in the same town, attending the same church were never close until Reisdorff needed a new kidney and Masters was a match.
Still recovering from a heart transplant, Rick Ganem wouldn't be able to make it to his daughter Sarah's wedding. So she brought the ceremony to his hospital room.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since starting her weight-loss journey, Keasha Hawkins-Moore is closing in on dropping half of her starting weight — 500 pounds. During that journey, she's battled cancer, lost loved ones and strengthened her faith.
MEGAN MCGILL/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leota "Lee" Brown suffered a stroke and two days later, the 98-year-old was back to her spunky self at home in an assisted-living facility. She's required no therapy since the stroke.
MADONNA REHABILITATION HOSPITALS
Harley Swanek had been living with an undetected heart condition for the first seven months of her life. It caused her to become unresponsive for more than 30 minutes, leading to a brain injury. Harley's back home and relearning all of her milestones.
Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.