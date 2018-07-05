Burns, missing fingers and shrapnel in the eyes.
The number of injuries from this season’s fireworks mishaps appears to be lower than last year’s. But the nature of the injuries is sadly familiar.
The Nebraska Medical Center has treated seven people, plus one at Nebraska Medicine-Bellevue, for fireworks-related injuries.
Two of the patients suffered “significant hand injuries,” hospital spokeswoman Jenny Nowatzke said in an email. The rest were treated for minor burns.
Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs reported treating two people with injuries, both burns — one was injured on the feet and ankles, the other on the neck and hand, Methodist Health System spokeswoman Claudia Bohn said in an email.
Methodist Women’s Hospital treated two: one an eye injury, the other a burned hand.
Methodist Hospital also treated two, an eye injury from shrapnel and a burn to feet and ankles, Bohn said.
At Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, one person came in for treatment Thursday afternoon. That was in addition to four other patients who came in earlier, including a 13-year-old, said Kathy Niver, a spokeswoman for CHI Health.
CUMC-University Campus treated four for fireworks injuries, including one 12-year-old.
CHI facilities Lakeside and Immanuel in Omaha and Mercy in Council Bluffs have each treated three; one at Mercy was a 13-year-old. Midlands in Papillion treated one patient, Niver said.
The injuries are fewer than last year, when CHI Health reported 26 fireworks-related injuries in its five metro-area hospitals and Nebraska Medicine facilities treated 24 for fireworks-related injuries.
“We believe numbers are down this year due to the weather — high temperatures, and then the rain,” Nowatzke said.
In Lincoln, a child and an adult lost fingers in fireworks-related incidents during Fourth of July festivities Tuesday and Wednesday, officials report.
A 6-year-old girl suffered a significant injury to her hand, including three partially amputated fingers, when a Roman candle exploded in her hand after 9 p.m. Wednesday, police reported. The girl’s 30-year-old mother was cited on suspicion of child neglect.
About 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 35-year-old man was injured when a fireworks device exploded in his hand when he tried to pick it up after it did not detonate properly. The man was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is expected to lose several fingers, police say.
