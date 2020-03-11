Here's what you need to know about what to do if you're feeling ill, what your insurance will cover, and how the virus spreads.
What if my symptoms are mild?
Health officials are asking people with mild symptoms of the respiratory illness called COVID-19 — a dry cough and fever — to call their health care provider first rather than going to a clinic or the emergency room.
In 80% of cases — or more — symptoms will remain mild. Staying home, getting plenty of rest and fluids and taking fever-reducing medications such as ibuprofen are the best way to manage them.
Area health systems have set up help lines for those who are concerned, have questions or believe they may have symptoms. Those who appear to be at risk, including those with symptoms and who have traveled to areas where the virus is widespread or have been on close contact with people with COVID-19, may be referred on for further testing.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425).
The hotline, which launched Monday, had received nearly 400 calls by late Tuesday, 74 of which moved forward for testing consideration. The hotline is staffed 24 hours a day.
CHI Health has set up a statewide help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of coronavirus.
Visit CHIHealth.com and click on the coronavirus page. Help is available 24 hours a day. Help line screening is free.
Nebraska Medicine asks those who have traveled to hot spots or had close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 to call 402-559-0041 before making a clinic appointment, visiting an urgent care clinic or the emergency room.
If your symptoms worsen and you develop difficulty breathing, call 911.
Where else can I call with questions?
The Douglas County Health Department information line is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The number is 402-444-3400. When that line isn’t open, people can call 211 for information, or visit the department’s webpage at douglascountyhealth.com and click on the novel coronavirus tab.
Will my insurance pay for a coronavirus test?
Vice President Mike Pence announced last week that coronavirus tests would be covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance, as an essential health benefit.
The Nebraska Department of Insurance has compiled information from the major health insurance carriers in Nebraska regarding their coverage related to the novel coronavirus. It's available on the department's webpage under consumer alerts.
According to the list, Nebraska insurers are covering testing at no cost to members or waiving copays and co-insurance.
The department advises people to read their plans and call their insurers directly if treatment is needed for coronavirus disease, or COVID-19. Those with self-funded plans should check with their employer's human resources departments about coverage for testing and treatment.
How is the coronavirus transmitted?
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness called COVID-19, is spread through respiratory droplets produced when people cough or sneeze. They're believed to travel up to about six feet. Close contact is considered to be within that range for a period of time.
It's not clear how long the virus lasts on surfaces such as bathroom fixtures. However, it is considered fairly easy to kill using soap and water, household cleaners and disinfectant wipes.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.
