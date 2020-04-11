We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

This is a stressful time.

It can be particularly tough for young people whose fresh futures might seem out of reach and certainly now are disrupted by the novel coronavirus.

Mike Kavan, a psychologist and professor at the Creighton University School of Medicine said loneliness and isolation can cause problems for young people.

He said it's important to check in, engage and offer support.

"It's so important that when we talk about social distancing," he said, "we should be talking about physical distancing — and social connecting. We need to keep people connected."

If you need help, please reach out.

You can call the Disaster Distress Helpline, part of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at (800) 985-5990.